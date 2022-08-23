Read full article on original website
Tug Valley upsets Shady Spring in season opener
NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a win in their season opener on Thursday night at Bob Brewer Stadium as they topped a Class AA playoff team from a season ago with a 32-21 win over Shady Spring. The Panthers completely reversed the outcome from the 2021 contest between...
Coalfield Development awarded grant from American Water Charitable Foundation
HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development is one of five West Virginia organizations awarded a 2022 Water and Environment Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation. Coalfield Development will receive $185,000 for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System, a press release from West Virginia American Water said. Coalfield, based in the West Edge Factory in Westmoreland, leads a variety of economic development programs, including job training.
