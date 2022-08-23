HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development is one of five West Virginia organizations awarded a 2022 Water and Environment Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation. Coalfield Development will receive $185,000 for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System, a press release from West Virginia American Water said. Coalfield, based in the West Edge Factory in Westmoreland, leads a variety of economic development programs, including job training.

