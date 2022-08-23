Read full article on original website
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield
Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro. According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line. Witnesses told police the...
Man dies after being found in New Albany 'bleeding from unknown means'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern rail line, around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they...
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Louisville family remembers 17-year-old killed in high-speed crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a 17-year-old girlkilled last week in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Jazmyne Burden was a passenger inside a car speeding westbound down Central Avenue when the driver hit a utility pole and lost control at 7th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
Traffic stop for failure to wear seat belt leads to drug charges for Clarkson woman
A Clarkson woman has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for failure to wear a seat belt. Wednesday morning at approximately 11:15, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt was on traffic patrol in Clarkson when he spotted a 2001 Chevrolet Prizm whose driver, 56-year-old Kimberly K. Holderman, was not wearing a seat belt.
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Spencer County
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call about a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach in Spencer County. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching for the man.
Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night. Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. Fire...
LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon. Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC. Corrections medical staff...
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
Madisonville teacher jailed after showing inappropriate video to students. Second arrest of teacher in Hopkins Co. this week.
A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher has been jailed after showing students an allegedly inappropriate video. The Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday morning arrested 39-year-old Brandon W. Poole, of Madisonville, and charged him with 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. Poole, an English teacher at the...
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
31-year-old found dead near rail line in New Albany; police investigating
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating how a man died in New Albany. According to the New Albany Police Department, they were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line for reports of an injured man. When they...
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Clarksville man in critical condition after being pulled from southern Indiana lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Clarksville, Indiana, is in critical condition after being removed from the water at Christmas Lake Village Beach. On Monday at 3 p.m., the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a report of a man missing in the water. Officers then entered the water...
