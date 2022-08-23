ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

k105.com

Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield

Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.

Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro. According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line. Witnesses told police the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Mcdaniels, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Breckinridge County, KY
Accidents
Breckinridge County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Caneyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Breckinridge County, KY
wnky.com

Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville family remembers 17-year-old killed in high-speed crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a 17-year-old girlkilled last week in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Jazmyne Burden was a passenger inside a car speeding westbound down Central Avenue when the driver hit a utility pole and lost control at 7th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call about a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach in Spencer County. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching for the man.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night. Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. Fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon. Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC. Corrections medical staff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Madisonville teacher jailed after showing inappropriate video to students. Second arrest of teacher in Hopkins Co. this week.

A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher has been jailed after showing students an allegedly inappropriate video. The Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday morning arrested 39-year-old Brandon W. Poole, of Madisonville, and charged him with 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. Poole, an English teacher at the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

