ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart

Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney Convicts Fond du Lac Man in Fentanyl Overdose Homicide

Eric Toney, who is running for Attorney General as a Republican, is on the front lines prosecuting homicide cases. District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced on Aug. 25, 2022, that Robert Harris was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose death in the City of Fond du Lac, in which he was accused of injecting a woman with the drug at a rooming house.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There

Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Sheriff
WNCY

Scammers At Work In Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radioplusinfo.com

8-23-22 fdl man arrested in shooting death

Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy