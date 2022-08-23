Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney Convicts Fond du Lac Man in Fentanyl Overdose Homicide
Eric Toney, who is running for Attorney General as a Republican, is on the front lines prosecuting homicide cases. District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced on Aug. 25, 2022, that Robert Harris was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose death in the City of Fond du Lac, in which he was accused of injecting a woman with the drug at a rooming house.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
wxerfm.com
14 Year Old Car Thieves Arrested In Sheboygan After Flat Tire, Car Crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four 14 year old kids from Manitowoc were arrested after stealing a couple cars early yesterday morning. Sheboygan Police say the teens took a car from Manitowoc, drove it to Sheboygan, where they got a flat tire, and tried to steal a second car at 10th and Erie Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Drone Team assists in ‘endangering safety’ investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has benefitted from drone technology since its ‘Drone Team’ program went live on July 13. Deputies say that the use of drones has assisted in eight different incidents since going live, including most recently an ‘endangering safety with a firearm investigation.’
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
radioplusinfo.com
8-23-22 fdl man arrested in shooting death
Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police arrest suspect in homicide of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac police have a suspect in custody following the homicide of a 40-year-old man on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police identified the victim as Brandon Johnson. He died from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and...
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
