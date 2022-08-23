ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Rutherford County Schools bus in La Vergne Thursday afternoon. La Vergne Police said officers were alerted from the License Plate Reader Blue Sentinel system that a stolen vehicle was in the area. One officer located the car, and the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
WSMV

Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
WSMV

One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
WSMV

Metro Police arrest teen for third time in two months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in two months on 14 new charges, according to Metro Police. Police said Calvin Howse Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday on charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
