wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
WSMV
MFRD Engineer says he owes life to Marion Co. detective killed in helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer said he owes his life to Matt Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash. MFRD Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt was in a near-fatal crash 23 years ago and said he was saved by...
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
WSMV
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Rutherford County Schools bus in La Vergne Thursday afternoon. La Vergne Police said officers were alerted from the License Plate Reader Blue Sentinel system that a stolen vehicle was in the area. One officer located the car, and the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.
fox17.com
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
WSMV
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
smokeybarn.com
Off-Duty Deputy Lifeflighted “Critical” Following Motorcycle Crash Near Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist has been Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a crash on Cross Plains Rd Wednesday Evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on Cross Plains rd near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 PM LOCATION OF CRASH. According to Cross...
WSMV
Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
WSMV
Police identify body found in Hermitage neighborhood, murder investigation underway
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body that was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage earlier this week was identified Friday. Metro Nashville Police said the body found at 6:30 a.m. at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard had been identified as Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison. He was found partially covered by a blanket.
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.
Gallatin police searching for man accused of attempted murder
Gallatin police need the public's help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.
WSMV
One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
WSMV
Metro Police arrest teen for third time in two months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in two months on 14 new charges, according to Metro Police. Police said Calvin Howse Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday on charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.
fox17.com
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Nashville, police say
It's a part drivers don't think much about until it's gone. There has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Nashville police officials said 1,061 converters have been stolen this year.
