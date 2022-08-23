Read full article on original website
Related
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas staple is getting a new location in Monterey beginning Friday, Sept. 2. El Charrito announced they would launch a take-out only, El Charitto Express, located at 483 Calle Principal in Monterey. "We're looking forward to serving the Monterey community and are always humbled and beyond grateful for our community's continued The post El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: The BLT verdict is in, a summer dinner at Bedda Mia and Sugar Bakery opens
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! School might be back in session...
montereycountyweekly.com
The Bulldog pub in Monterey has reopened after three years, looking different—and better.
There are touches that have yet to be finished, but Bulldog Sports Pub is—finally—pouring beer, serving pub fare and welcoming back regulars who immediately notice that many things have changed. “This is not what I expected,” is a common refrain. Glancing around at the revamped space on...
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Bulldog reopens – finally – as an impressive sports bar space with neighborhood appeal.
Imagine stepping back in time, except that you are also walking into the future. You are back at a British-style pub that was a favorite back when. The bar is in the same place, there are wood accents and the familiar chest-high wall to lean against. Yet the place is bigger, sharing a sleek, modern and industrial vibe, although still recognizably a local pub. And it’s better.
montereycountyweekly.com
OUTSIDE: Cool Off in King City
San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. But the smell of sausages and the views of youth chasing one another is not the only attraction here. The park also offers a shaded campground with tent camping (over 90 campsites), RV hookups and pull-through sites. Amenities include laundry facilities, picnic areas, a gazebo, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, softball areas and a walking trail along the banks of the Salinas River. If that’s not enough, San Lorenzo is also a site of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum, where local students come for field trips to learn about the ways families lived, worked and dressed 100 years ago. A restored farmhouse, an old one-room school, a blacksmith shop and King City’s train depot allow visitors to take a step back in time, and exhibits in the barn trace the development of Monterey County’s agriculture industry from the Mission Days to the present. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free. [AP]
RELATED PEOPLE
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way
Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville shop specializes in rare currency, tokens
Few people may be aware, but Watsonville once had its own currency. From circa 1902 through 1929 there were $5 and $10 bills with the words “Pajaro Valley National Bank of Watsonville” printed on them. “I have bought them in the past, but not so much anymore,” said...
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
montereycountyweekly.com
The weekend-long West End art and music festival is celebrating 21 years in 2022.
The beloved Sand City art and music celebration West End Festival is turning 21 this year, and while its longtime organizer Steve Vagnini guarantees the event remains “family-friendly” through and through, “the festival has certainly matured and evolved over the years,” he says. What began as...
Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina
Three people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday. The post Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0