Monterey, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas staple is getting a new location in Monterey beginning Friday, Sept. 2. El Charrito announced they would launch a take-out only, El Charitto Express, located at 483 Calle Principal in Monterey. "We're looking forward to serving the Monterey community and are always humbled and beyond grateful for our community's continued The post El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
montereycountyweekly.com

The Bulldog reopens – finally – as an impressive sports bar space with neighborhood appeal.

Imagine stepping back in time, except that you are also walking into the future. You are back at a British-style pub that was a favorite back when. The bar is in the same place, there are wood accents and the familiar chest-high wall to lean against. Yet the place is bigger, sharing a sleek, modern and industrial vibe, although still recognizably a local pub. And it’s better.
montereycountyweekly.com

OUTSIDE: Cool Off in King City

San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. But the smell of sausages and the views of youth chasing one another is not the only attraction here. The park also offers a shaded campground with tent camping (over 90 campsites), RV hookups and pull-through sites. Amenities include laundry facilities, picnic areas, a gazebo, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, softball areas and a walking trail along the banks of the Salinas River. If that’s not enough, San Lorenzo is also a site of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum, where local students come for field trips to learn about the ways families lived, worked and dressed 100 years ago. A restored farmhouse, an old one-room school, a blacksmith shop and King City’s train depot allow visitors to take a step back in time, and exhibits in the barn trace the development of Monterey County’s agriculture industry from the Mission Days to the present. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free. [AP]
Lookout Santa Cruz

My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way

Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
pajaronian.com

Watsonville shop specializes in rare currency, tokens

Few people may be aware, but Watsonville once had its own currency. From circa 1902 through 1929 there were $5 and $10 bills with the words “Pajaro Valley National Bank of Watsonville” printed on them. “I have bought them in the past, but not so much anymore,” said...
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

