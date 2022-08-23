Read full article on original website
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
The NYPD has arrested one person connected to a string of robberies across the city - one of those incidents leaving an officer with a fractured skull.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
Police have arrested three men in connection to a hit-and-run in front of Yankee stadium that killed a 69-year-old Bronx woman Thursday morning.
A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
A 36-year-old Morris County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty last month of drug crimes, money laundering and weapons offenses, authorities said. Ismael Lorenzo Jr., of Victory Gardens, was found guilty of several charges following a July 28 jury trial in New...
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said. Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug....
PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson teenager is devastated after working to save money for a bike only to have it stolen.Fifteen-year-old Vitzie Salce spent the last two years designing and selling arts and crafts. Bags go for $10, keychains for $4.The money saved went towards buying a used mountain bike to ride to the park with her family."I've been selling to neighbors and friends at school and wherever at my father's baseball field," Vitzie told CBS2's Christina Fan.Vitzie is on the autism spectrum, but her mother, Raquel Amador, says the high schooler is more than aware she has to work hard for...
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
An odd-shaped bulge in a business patron's sock spotted by a police officer turned out to be a crack pipe, said authorities in Somerset County who also seized several vials of cocaine from him. A Branchburg officer was outside of a local business speaking to Diego Mena-Quesada, when he noticed...
Police say Jaquan Henderson, 23, was arrested in Georgia on Aug. 3.
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
The NYPD is searching for two suspects linked to a scooter robbery that took place in Brooklyn.
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
