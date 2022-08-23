PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson teenager is devastated after working to save money for a bike only to have it stolen.Fifteen-year-old Vitzie Salce spent the last two years designing and selling arts and crafts. Bags go for $10, keychains for $4.The money saved went towards buying a used mountain bike to ride to the park with her family."I've been selling to neighbors and friends at school and wherever at my father's baseball field," Vitzie told CBS2's Christina Fan.Vitzie is on the autism spectrum, but her mother, Raquel Amador, says the high schooler is more than aware she has to work hard for...

14 HOURS AGO