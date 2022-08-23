ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Matawan, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
msn.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mason
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Man climbs into Paterson yard, steals teen's mountain bike

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson teenager is devastated after working to save money for a bike only to have it stolen.Fifteen-year-old Vitzie Salce spent the last two years designing and selling arts and crafts. Bags go for $10, keychains for $4.The money saved went towards buying a used mountain bike to ride to the park with her family."I've been selling to neighbors and friends at school and wherever at my father's baseball field," Vitzie told CBS2's Christina Fan.Vitzie is on the autism spectrum, but her mother, Raquel Amador, says the high schooler is more than aware she has to work hard for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Mcpo Detective
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy