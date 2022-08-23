Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
2 people injured after stolen vehicle flees OSHP traffic stop on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital after a vehicle fled an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop and crashed on Cleveland’s West Side, according to OSHP. OSHP said they pulled over a reported stolen BMW near West 58th and Storer Avenue around 4:45 pm;...
63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested
CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
WFMJ.com
Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
Man struck, killed by SUV while on side of highway in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Litchfield man died after he was struck by an SUV Thursday night, Cleveland police said. Dale Allen Mennell, 61, died in the crash that happened about 9:30 p.m. near the Interstate 480 east and Interstate 71 north split, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
cleveland19.com
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said a customer was shot by an employee at a car dealership on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Hyundai of Bedford dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting. First responders found the customer on the ground in...
’15 or 16 shots’: Relative describes hearing man shot, killed in bed
Cleveland police say when they arrived at the scene, Loper was treated by EMS but ultimately died.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
1 dead in Cleveland after shots fired into house
CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man is dead after a shooting that took place at a Cleveland residence just after midnight Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
cleveland19.com
20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street. RTA officials said the RTA Healthline...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dies after shots are fired into his home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man died Thursday after being shot while lying in his bed on the city’s East side. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at home in the 3500 block of E. 75th Street. Cleveland police said three other family members were inside the home...
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
cleveland19.com
Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle involved in several thefts of catalytic converters, between August 8 and 19, at various locations and hours. According to police, the vehicle appears to be an early 2000 model, dark blue or black Mercury Mountaineer. Anyone who recognizes the...
cleveland19.com
1 person critically injured in Westlake car accident
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two car accident Thursday afternoon, police said. According to Westlake Captain Gerald Vogel the accident happened at the intersection of Hilliard Blvd. and Bassett Road around 1:45 p.m. Police are asking drivers to...
Woman convicted of killing off-duty Cleveland police officer found guilty of four gun robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman convicted earlier this month of murdering off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was found guilty Friday of carrying out four other robberies in less than two months. Tamara McLoyd, who is already facing a life sentence for her conviction in Bartek’s murder, was convicted...
cleveland19.com
Closed through weekend: Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Moreland Hills said South Woodland Road will remain closed through the weekend due to a large hole that developed. Road closure signs and barricades were put into place on Friday near the intersection of South Woodland Road and Chagrin River Road. “There is a...
cleveland19.com
Man injured in overnight shooting at downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was injured in a shooting overnight in downtown Cleveland. Police and first responders were dispatched to the Bohn Tower building near the intersection of East 13th Street and Superior Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
Comments / 8