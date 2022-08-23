ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
WKYC

63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Shooting#East Side#Metrohealth#Woio#Violent Crime#Cleveland Ems#Harvard Avenue
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said a customer was shot by an employee at a car dealership on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Hyundai of Bedford dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting. First responders found the customer on the ground in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 dead in Cleveland after shots fired into house

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man is dead after a shooting that took place at a Cleveland residence just after midnight Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car. The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street. RTA officials said the RTA Healthline...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after shots are fired into his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man died Thursday after being shot while lying in his bed on the city’s East side. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at home in the 3500 block of E. 75th Street. Cleveland police said three other family members were inside the home...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle involved in several thefts of catalytic converters, between August 8 and 19, at various locations and hours. According to police, the vehicle appears to be an early 2000 model, dark blue or black Mercury Mountaineer. Anyone who recognizes the...
cleveland19.com

1 person critically injured in Westlake car accident

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two car accident Thursday afternoon, police said. According to Westlake Captain Gerald Vogel the accident happened at the intersection of Hilliard Blvd. and Bassett Road around 1:45 p.m. Police are asking drivers to...
cleveland19.com

Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy