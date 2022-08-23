ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

thehomepagenetwork.com

Troy girls soccer eyes NTL three-peat

TROY – The goal for the Troy girls soccer team in 2022 is very clear, they want the NTL three-peat. Expectations are high, and they should be. The team shared the first title with Wellsboro and Athens, and then owned it all on their own last season with a 12-1 record in league play, and a 14-4 overall record.
TROY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Waverly Wolverines

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Waverly Wolverines, who are looking to avenge last season's loss in the Section IV Class C Championship. The Wolverines went 10-1 last season and finished the regular season undefeated. The only loss came in the Section...
WAVERLY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

New look Trojans ready for 2022 season

TROY — It’s safe to say in Jimmy Smith’s decade-long tenure at Troy that the Trojans have formed an identity. The Trojans play smash mouth, physical football on both sides of the ball, play as a team, and try to make less mistakes than the other teams. And while there will be new faces this year after the losses of all-time program greats Mason Imbt and Damien Landon among other key losses, it would be foolish to expect this program to take a step backwards in the 2022 season. It’s a roster full of players who have won a lot of football games growing up, and one devoid of weaknesses.
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations

(WETM) – Maine-based sports retailer Olympia Sports will be closing all its locations by the end of next month, including those in Hornell, Sayre, and Horseheads. At the beginning of August, it was announced that the company would be closing the doors of its remaining stores by the end of September, prompting liquidations sales. The […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

HPN News Update – August 25, 2022

The Tyoga Golf Helicopter Ball Drop is taking place soon, signups are open for the Hamilton Gibson Youth and Children’s choir, and the Wellsboro Growers market is today. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore. Video...
WELLSBORO, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Warrior Foundation sponsors a Golf Tournament

CANTON – Many years ago, the Warrior Foundation was formed to fill in the gaps that the school budget could not cover. Under the affiliation of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, which is an IRS 501(c)(3) corporation making any donations to the Warrior Foundation tax deductible. Teachers can submit requests to the Board of Directors for activities or educational materials that are not covered in the general fund.
CANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 4, 2022, property located at 2 Wards Lane, Village of Newark Valley, from Jonathan Beck and Patricia Flint-Beck to Jeffrey Czebiniak for $212,234. On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 2001 Main St., Town of Owego, from Steven and Peggy Ayers to Charles Ayers III for $85,000. On...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

What’s Happening On Home Page: 08/22 – 08/26

There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

Athens Township Freightliner Tank up for sale

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company is accepting sealed bids on a 2001 Freightliner Pierce Tanker. The Volunteer Fire Company says on its Facebook page that bids will be accepted through October 7, 2022, and will be reviewed at a company meeting on October 12. The tanker is listed with 17,700 […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Lane closures on Route 352 set to start next week

CORNING, N.Y. – (WETM) – Drivers in Big Flats and Corning are being reminded that paving will start next week on Route 352. The New York State Department of Transportation said that pavement rehabilitation will start on State Route 352 on Monday, August 29. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers on-site. Starting […]
BIG FLATS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Downtown Development to get new Operations Manager

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month. EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement. Kiah, who has […]
ELMIRA, NY
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
JERSEY SHORE, PA

