TROY — It’s safe to say in Jimmy Smith’s decade-long tenure at Troy that the Trojans have formed an identity. The Trojans play smash mouth, physical football on both sides of the ball, play as a team, and try to make less mistakes than the other teams. And while there will be new faces this year after the losses of all-time program greats Mason Imbt and Damien Landon among other key losses, it would be foolish to expect this program to take a step backwards in the 2022 season. It’s a roster full of players who have won a lot of football games growing up, and one devoid of weaknesses.

TROY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO