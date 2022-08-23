Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
New Hope Midcoast holds 10th Annual Boutique Clothing Sale
ROCKLAND – Through Saturday, Aug. 27, New Hope Midcoast is holding its 10th annual Shop for Hope (Pop Up Shop) sale of new and gently used clothing for adults and children at the Flanagan Center in Rockland. This year’s event features designer clothing from EILEEN FISHER and Jill McGowan,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser, Aug. 27
SEARSMONT — Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 27, from 1 - 8 p.m. All afternoon, Pig roast, Chicken or Lobster, $30 per person. Music starts at 2 p.m. with Rosey Gerry and the Free Rangers. If you missed The New Orleans band Tuba...
penbaypilot.com
Michael Hampton Design opens retail store in Rockport Village
Well-known interior designer Michael Hampton, who has led projects all over the United States, is opening a shop in Rockport Village under the name of Hampton & Co. The shop, at 25 Main Street in the heart of Rockport Village, will feature antiques, collectibles, fine art, and other objects of beauty from national and international sources. It will also serve as the office of Michael’s interior design business.
penbaypilot.com
Consider facts and ignore negative hearsay
I have known Doc Wallace for several years and do not think the recent attacks online on his character are fair or true regarding his run for the Rockport Select Board. While I cannot vote as I am not a permanent resident at this time, we own property and pay taxes in Rockport and know Doc is a common sense man and extremely intelligent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trudy seeks innovative ways to make Waldo County a better place for us all
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.
newscentermaine.com
Bangor may soon allow people experiencing homelessness to set up public campsites
A similar measure has been passed in Portland. Camping on public property is currently illegal in Bangor. Bangor's city manager is spearheading the proposal.
penbaypilot.com
UMC Awards $500,000 in grants to 39 local agencies
CAMDEN — As it enters its 80th year, the Board of United Midcoast Charities announced this year’s grants will provide $500,000 to 39 agencies providing the basic needs of food, housing, health & safety, and economic security to residents here in Knox and Waldo counties. “Thanks to the...
wabi.tv
Bangor considering policy to remove homeless encampments when enough shelter beds are available
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are considering a policy to remove homeless encampments when there are shelter beds available. City manager Debbie Laurie initiated the discussion at Monday’s city council workshop. Laurie said there are currently 170 homeless people in Bangor and 23 available beds between the Bangor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
wabi.tv
Dr. Shah of Maine CDC visits Penobscot Community Health Care
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, made multiple stops in Bangor Wednesday, including one at Penobscot Community Health Care. Shah toured their Dental Center and their Adult Wellness Center, the former home of Penobscot Pediatrics. The facility opened in April 2020. The goal of...
Ellsworth American
New state law nixes ‘dark store’ approach in retail property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens and other big-box type retail stores will no longer be able to appeal their taxation based on the “dark store” theory, which has been used successfully in Maine and elsewhere in the country to lower stores’ assessed values and decrease the property tax owed to the municipalities they operate in.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Triad’s Annual auction returns to raise funds for seniors
BELFAST — Waldo County Triad’s annual auction is set to return, Sept. 9, at the Tarratine Hall building, at 153 Main Street in Belfast. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Viewing of the items up for auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:45 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
penbaypilot.com
Five Town CSD Adult Ed to host Spring Trip Information Nights
ROCKPORT — Five Town CSD Adult Ed has two trips scheduled for spring 2023 which have free information nights this fall. Adult Ed is planning a trip to Pennsylvania Dutch Country – Lancaster County Pennsylvania – to witness the culture, learn some history, experience the food, sights and sounds of the Amish on May 2-6, 2023. Come to an info night to discuss options for the trip.
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
penbaypilot.com
Not for Rock
Though Ralph Wallace presents himself as an independent thinker, he is not. He supported Trump, Kavanaugh and the overturning of Roe. Rockport doesn’t need his dated opinions or condescension. Sarah Higdon-Sudow lives in Rockport.
penbaypilot.com
Strong support for Jason Trundy as Waldo County Sheriff
I’m writing to voice my support for Jason Trundy as the next Sheriff of Waldo County. I have served as the Waldo County Commissioner for District 2, including the towns of Frankfort, Jackson, Monroe, Prospect, Searsport, Swanville, Stockton Springs and Winterport, since 2009. Over the past 13 years I have been able to observe Jason’s leadership and valuable contribution to the public safety of Waldo County.
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Comments / 0