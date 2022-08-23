ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauer, Brewers 1st team to blank LA at Dodger Stadium in ’22

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Lauer and four Milwaukee relievers combined to hand Los Angeles its first shutout of the season at Dodger Stadium, pitching the Brewers to a 4-0 win Monday night.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball and the highest-scoring team in the majors, had their nine-game home winning streak snapped. Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time overall this season after completing a weekend sweep of Miami with 19 runs and 34 hits in a three-game series.

The Brewers have taken three out of five meetings with the Dodgers so far.

“It’s always a good series when we play them, it’s always has that kind of playoff feel,” Lauer said. “It just gives you a taste of what it’s going to be like. You know the games mean a little bit more, so taking a few of them when they’ve been on a hot streak, it’s huge for us.”

Lauer (9-5) allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two in avenging a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in Milwaukee last week.

“They were making me work like crazy,” Lauer said. “I don’t think I got a whole lot of guys by way of strikeout today, so really made the defense work, put some faith in my guys behind me and turned out.”

The Brewers bullpen allowed three hits the rest of the way.

Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich threw out Justin Turner at the plate to finish the second inning. Cody Bellinger flied out to the warning track to end the game.

“They made us work for every out,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We had some nice defensive plays to get out of it.”

Luis Urías snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a home run in the fourth inning. He entered as a defensive replacement at third base in the third.

His solo drive came with two outs off Julio Urías (13-7). The two players are not related, although they are from Mexican cities located about 458 miles (738 kilometers) apart. Luis is from the Sonora region; Julio is from the Sinaloa region.

“It’s a player that I know since he was like 8, 10 years old playing against each other back in Mexico,” Luis said. “Hitting a home run against him in the big leagues feels pretty good.”

The left-handed Urías gave up two hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one.

The Brewers scored three times in the ninth off Phil Bickford.

Willy Adames led off with a dink shot over the head of third baseman Max Muncy that he stretched into a double. Yelich followed with a RBI double to deep left-center.

Yelich took third on Hunter Renfroe’s flyout and scored standing up on Luis Urías’ sacrifice fly to right. Keston Hiura added his 13th homer, a drive into the left-field pavilion for a 4-0 lead.

Bickford then hit Kolten Wong, who stole second and took third on catcher Will Smith’s throwing error.

Yelich got two hits after being moved to the third spot in the order, which snapped a streak of 58 consecutive starts in the leadoff position.

The Dodgers had their chances but couldn’t convert.

Smith singled off Matt Bush with one out in the eighth to put the potential tying run on base. But Justin Turner grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers had the potential tying run at second base in the seventh. Cody Bellinger singled and took second Mookie Betts’ groundout. But Trea Turner took a called third strike to quash the threat.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth. Justin Turner and Muncy singled back-to-back and Chris Taylor walked. But Lauer got out of the jam when he induced Gavin Lux’s flyout to left to end the inning.

