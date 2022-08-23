Read full article on original website
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. Read more. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
KSBW.com
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
SFGate
Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people. The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) site's colorful history, forged...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: The BLT verdict is in, a summer dinner at Bedda Mia and Sugar Bakery opens
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! School might be back in session...
SFGate
Saturday Morning News Roundup
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will...
Berkeley could be down to just 1 movie theater after proposed housing plans by SF developer
A 17-story apartment building could replace the 89-year-old theater, according to planning documents.
SF officials investigate homeless person's ride into city provided by San Rafael police
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu's office is investigating a homeless man's ride into the city provided by a San Rafael police officer.Supervisor Matt Dorsey lauded the investigation in a news release on Wednesday. "Kudos to City Attorney David Chiu for investigating this incident and sending a strong message to other jurisdictions that San Francisco won't tolerate 'patient dumping' and similar practices, which cruelly abandon those in need and exploit our City's social services safety net," Dorsey said. Dorsey harkened back to the 2015 when Nevada officials bused needy psychiatric patients to San Francisco and other California...
My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way
Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
Outrage grows after video shows Marin cop dumping homeless person in SF
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating the video.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab
Watch the rescue video here.
SFGate
