Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.

1 DAY AGO