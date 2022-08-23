ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 3

Related
KSBW.com

Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Camping#Park Ranger#Missionary#Suicide
SFGate

Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people. The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) site's colorful history, forged...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF officials investigate homeless person's ride into city provided by San Rafael police

SAN FRANCISCO --  San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu's office is investigating a homeless man's ride into the city provided by a San Rafael police officer.Supervisor Matt Dorsey lauded the investigation in a news release on Wednesday. "Kudos to City Attorney David Chiu for investigating this incident and sending a strong message to other jurisdictions that San Francisco won't tolerate 'patient dumping' and similar practices, which cruelly abandon those in need and exploit our City's social services safety net," Dorsey said.  Dorsey harkened back to the 2015 when Nevada officials bused needy psychiatric patients to San Francisco and other California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way

Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy