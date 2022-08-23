Read full article on original website
Fantastic weather heading into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is a big part of our Friday forecast. That’s great news because it means lots of sunshine, light winds, and comfortable humidity making a return with a north wind flow. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 70s, a little cooler by the lake in the low to mid 70s.
Isolated showers/t-storm Thursday; fantastic on Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Small rain chances hold on Thursday as hit/miss showers or an afternoon downpour could come down between now and 7pm this evening. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and humid day with a few breaks in the clouds to let sunshine in here and there. The high will be 76 degrees. Low 70s near Lake Michigan and in the northwoods.
Patchy fog overnight, warmer and dry Saturday, and humid with thunderstorms Sunday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Near perfect day on the way for Friday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will clear from north to south as lower humidity returns. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a near perfect day, with sunny skies, comfy air, and seasonable temperatures. Saturday...
Timing out rain chances the rest of the week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looks like another nice summer day Wednesday, mostly sunny skies, and we’re back to some warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to be in the lower to middle 80s, some upper 70s near the lake and up north. It’s those slightly cooler locations that could get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm to form in the afternoon.
More thunderstorms roll in tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout this evening, primarily in the Northwoods. As the night progresses on, a low pressure system develops a cold front that will move through bringing a line of thunderstorms right through the Fox Cities overnight. By tomorrow...
Thunderstorms to develop later today
A stalled front across the area will be the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon and evening. Some will be slow moving producing moderate to heavy rain in a few spots. Otherwise, no big severe weather is expected. Showers will linger tomorrow morning. It will clear out from west to east. Then, drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Another disturbance will bring times of showers for the end of the weekend into next week.
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms to become likely overnight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Augusts go, there aren’t many that come to mind that have been as consistently pleasant as this one. Temperatures have been warm, but not hot, humidity has been, for the most part, lacking, and sunshine’s been in no short supply. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day in which the Stateline was treated to an abundance of sunshine. The consistency doesn’t end there. We’ve now strung together three straight days with a high temperature of 83° coming off a morning low of 58°. What’s more, we’ve had a high of exactly 83° a whopping six times in August’s first 24 days. Simply put, you don’t find consistency like that every day!
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water
GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season
The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
Back-to-School ice breakers from Gnome Games
(WFRV) – Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with some fun ideas for back-to-school ice breakers. Shop online at gnomegames.com.
DNR: Bacterial infection likely cause of local fish die-off
The Wisconsin DNR announced that fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris.
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse
(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
Damp, leaky basement? Everdry Waterproofing Fox Cities can help
(WFRV) – If your basement is wet or has water, dampness, cracks, seepage, or other signs of moisture, it’s time for an inspection. Greg Weber, Founder Inspector with Everdry Waterproofing Fox Valley visited Local 5 Live with tips for homeowners on what to look for in a leaky, damp basement along with some helpful preventative dry tips and how they can help.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
