ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fantastic weather heading into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is a big part of our Friday forecast. That’s great news because it means lots of sunshine, light winds, and comfortable humidity making a return with a north wind flow. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 70s, a little cooler by the lake in the low to mid 70s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Isolated showers/t-storm Thursday; fantastic on Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Small rain chances hold on Thursday as hit/miss showers or an afternoon downpour could come down between now and 7pm this evening. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and humid day with a few breaks in the clouds to let sunshine in here and there. The high will be 76 degrees. Low 70s near Lake Michigan and in the northwoods.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Near perfect day on the way for Friday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will clear from north to south as lower humidity returns. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a near perfect day, with sunny skies, comfy air, and seasonable temperatures. Saturday...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Timing out rain chances the rest of the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looks like another nice summer day Wednesday, mostly sunny skies, and we’re back to some warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to be in the lower to middle 80s, some upper 70s near the lake and up north. It’s those slightly cooler locations that could get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm to form in the afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

More thunderstorms roll in tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout this evening, primarily in the Northwoods. As the night progresses on, a low pressure system develops a cold front that will move through bringing a line of thunderstorms right through the Fox Cities overnight. By tomorrow...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Thunderstorms to develop later today

A stalled front across the area will be the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon and evening. Some will be slow moving producing moderate to heavy rain in a few spots. Otherwise, no big severe weather is expected. Showers will linger tomorrow morning. It will clear out from west to east. Then, drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Another disturbance will bring times of showers for the end of the weekend into next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms to become likely overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Augusts go, there aren’t many that come to mind that have been as consistently pleasant as this one. Temperatures have been warm, but not hot, humidity has been, for the most part, lacking, and sunshine’s been in no short supply. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day in which the Stateline was treated to an abundance of sunshine. The consistency doesn’t end there. We’ve now strung together three straight days with a high temperature of 83° coming off a morning low of 58°. What’s more, we’ve had a high of exactly 83° a whopping six times in August’s first 24 days. Simply put, you don’t find consistency like that every day!
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Team 5#Wfrv
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season

The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wearegreenbay.com

From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse

(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Damp, leaky basement? Everdry Waterproofing Fox Cities can help

(WFRV) – If your basement is wet or has water, dampness, cracks, seepage, or other signs of moisture, it’s time for an inspection. Greg Weber, Founder Inspector with Everdry Waterproofing Fox Valley visited Local 5 Live with tips for homeowners on what to look for in a leaky, damp basement along with some helpful preventative dry tips and how they can help.
APPLETON, WI
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy