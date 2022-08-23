ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit

If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things. Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopens on Detroit's Belle Isle

After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You'll get a kick out of this free community event

An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor's Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Taylor Community supports new neighborhood baseball team

TAYLOR, Mich. – One Downriver mother has had enough of the rising costs of travel baseball for her son, so much so that she created a team of her own. The team now has more than a dozen players, and the community has come together to ensure these kids learn more than just hitting, fielding, and running the bases.
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI

