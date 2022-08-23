Read full article on original website
Brunch and specialty coffees are being served at this halal eatery in Auburn Hills
Between their mountainous french toast covered in berries and their handcrafted coffee creations, Haus of Brunch in Auburn Hills has everything you need to start your day. “It’s not your typical coney island food,” explains Co-Partner Maher Obeid. “We wanted to have something a little more elevated.”
Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit
If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things. Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as...
Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle
After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
You’ll get a kick out of this free community event
An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride
DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’
ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town. The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train. The program’s trained...
Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19
ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
Oakland County businesses fighting to survive amid nearby construction
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Despite a whole lot of orange barrels and road-closed signs in the area, one Oakland County community wants everybody to know, yes, they are open for business as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Necessary bridge work and road repair have Cass Lake Road...
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
Taylor Community supports new neighborhood baseball team
TAYLOR, Mich. – One Downriver mother has had enough of the rising costs of travel baseball for her son, so much so that she created a team of her own. The team now has more than a dozen players, and the community has come together to ensure these kids learn more than just hitting, fielding, and running the bases.
Feds charge Flint rapper in Sterling Heights murder-for-hire plot
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The shooting, which nearly killed a young woman (seen in the video player above), was captured on camera in Sterling Heights. Now the feds are calling it a murder-for-hire plot with a well-known rap artist behind it. The chaotic scene unfolded more than a year...
Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Woman steals credit card from purse in Bloomfield Township, quickly spends $12,000 with it, cops say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse and quickly using one credit card to spend more than $12,000. The wallet was stolen July 29 while the owner of the purse was at the Maple...
