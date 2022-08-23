Johnson City Schools is calling on all Science Hill students and their families to attend and serve at the Meal Pack event for Kids Against Hunger. Science Hill High School will host a meal pack for Kids Against Hunger on Saturday, August 27 from 9 am to Noon inside Grand Topper Hall. All Science Hill students and their families are invited to attend as the meals they pack will go to Kids Against Hunger. This is a great opportunity for sports teams, clubs, and other organizations for team building and community service.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO