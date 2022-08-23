Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. Dabbs
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. Dabbs
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. Dabbs
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for mental health in public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant, an application opportunity across all 146 Tennessee public school districts.
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
KCS bullying up slightly in 2021-22, report says
KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years. The report, submitted to the state this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday work session, covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year on June 30, 2022.
Settling scores: Wise County, Norton schools in top 10 statewide for Standards of Learning pass rate
WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year. Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday...
Calling all Hilltoppers
Johnson City Schools is calling on all Science Hill students and their families to attend and serve at the Meal Pack event for Kids Against Hunger. Science Hill High School will host a meal pack for Kids Against Hunger on Saturday, August 27 from 9 am to Noon inside Grand Topper Hall. All Science Hill students and their families are invited to attend as the meals they pack will go to Kids Against Hunger. This is a great opportunity for sports teams, clubs, and other organizations for team building and community service.
Johnson City Press wins 6 categories in state press contest
The Johnson City Press won 19 awards, including six first-places, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2022 newspaper contest Friday in Nashville. Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2021, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Tennessee Commissioner of...
Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Credit Union...
Hilltoppers suffer blowout loss to Anderson County
JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County. This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
Domtar announces temporary traffic pattern starting Aug. 29
KINGSPORT — Community members may soon notice an increase in truck traffic around Domtar. The heavier traffic volume is expected at the Clinchfield Street and Lynn Garden Drive entrances of the Kingsport mill site, a press release from the company said.
Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District
BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Highlanders chew up plenty of ground, beat Unaka
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Cloudland ground attack got back on track in a big way Friday night. The Highlanders took control of the Region 1-A race with a 46-28 victory over Unaka in a Carter County clash at Orr Field.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Ballad Health executives selected for hospital leadership roles, regional nursing positions
Ballad Health announced Thursday that five “respected and proven leaders” have been selected for leadership roles across the system. • Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
Registration open for Tribe Basketball Youth League
KINGSPORT — Registrations are now being accepted for the Tribe Basketball Youth League, open to second- through fifth-grade boys who want to compete and improve their skills through advanced training and engaging practices. Students will also learn the offensive concepts of basketball and various defensive schemes as they progress...
Boone puts 33-0 thumping on West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — A continuous clock was in motion most of the second half Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, but Daniel Boone never showed the home team any mercy and rolled to a 33-0 nonconference football win over shell-shocked West Ridge. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the Wolves...
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
Controlling line of scrimmage key for Wolves, 'Blazers
When Daniel Boone and West Ridge meet on the gridiron Friday in Blountville, the similarities will be uncanny and will have the makings of one of the better games of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on WCYB-TV as part of the...
