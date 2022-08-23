ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Jackson Huff helps Loris football move to 2-0

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – It wouldn’t win a beauty contest but the outcome was good enough for Loris football on a muggy Friday evening. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Duff threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Lions held off North Myrtle Beach, 15-7. The Lions also got a ...
LORIS, SC
WATCH: Duke commit splashes three over Carmelo Anthony

Future Duke basketball small forward Mackenzie Mgbako recently took part in an open run on the same court as several NBA talents. And it appears the Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) senior more than held his own, displaying advanced shot-creation moves and a silky jumper from various distances. ...
DURHAM, NC

