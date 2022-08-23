ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’

Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front. Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage

Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch the reveal trailer for open-world survival MMO ‘Dune: Awakening’

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Funcom revealed their open-world survival massively multiplayer online game (MMO) Dune: Awakening – check out the trailer below. Set in a vast reimagining of Arrakis, “Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO.”
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
NME

Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Korean adaptation of ‘Parasyte’ manga by ‘Train To Busan’ director is going ahead at Netflix

A Korean adaptation of the manga series Parasyte, helmed by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, is currently in the works at Netflix. Titled Parasyte: The Grey, the adaptation of the manga series is set in a world where humans wage war against unidentified parasitic life-forms. The series will be produced by Wow Point and Climax Studio, the production company behind Hellbound and 2021 military procedural D.P., according to The Hollywood Reporter.
COMICS
NME

Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream

Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic The Hedgehog#Video Game#Japanese#Gamescom
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ renewed for season two

HBO has renewed Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon for a second season. The show’s renewal comes after the first episode debuted on Sunday (August 21), which has been watched by 20 million viewers in the US across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms, according to the network.
TV SERIES
NME

TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’

American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
BUSINESS
NME

LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NME

‘Batgirl’ secret screenings reportedly being held for cast and crew

Warner Bros. Discovery will host secret screenings of cancelled film Batgirl at the studio for cast and crew, according to reports. Earlier this month, the company abruptly axed the DC film after it was originally scheduled to be released on HBO Max. It’s claimed the cancellation was due to new...
MOVIES
NME

BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’

BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
WORLD
NME

Embracer Group completes acquisition of ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deus Ex’ studios

Embracer Group has today announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal is complete, following the agreement in May 2022. The acquisition sees Embracer Group taking ownership of the three development studios alongside a host of intellectual properties (IPs) including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 back-catalogue games from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.” according to an announcement on its website.
BUSINESS
NME

Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’

Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy