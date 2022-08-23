Read full article on original website
‘Battlefield 2042’ season 2 adding new map and specialist next week
EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from the imminent second season of Battlefield 2042, called Master Of Arms. Starting on August 30 next week, Master Of Arms will include a new map, specialist, hardware and battle pass. The new map is called Stranded, set in a drained desert...
‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’
Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front. Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage
Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
Watch the reveal trailer for open-world survival MMO ‘Dune: Awakening’
As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Funcom revealed their open-world survival massively multiplayer online game (MMO) Dune: Awakening – check out the trailer below. Set in a vast reimagining of Arrakis, “Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO.”
Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’
Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.
Korean adaptation of ‘Parasyte’ manga by ‘Train To Busan’ director is going ahead at Netflix
A Korean adaptation of the manga series Parasyte, helmed by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, is currently in the works at Netflix. Titled Parasyte: The Grey, the adaptation of the manga series is set in a world where humans wage war against unidentified parasitic life-forms. The series will be produced by Wow Point and Climax Studio, the production company behind Hellbound and 2021 military procedural D.P., according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream
Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
‘House Of The Dragon’ renewed for season two
HBO has renewed Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon for a second season. The show’s renewal comes after the first episode debuted on Sunday (August 21), which has been watched by 20 million viewers in the US across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms, according to the network.
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film
LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
Arctic Monkeys have come “back to earth” on “louder” new album ‘The Car’, says Alex Turner
Alex Turner has shared the first details on Arctic Monkeys‘ forthcoming seventh album ‘The Car’, revealing that the band have adopted a “louder” sound this time around. As announced today (August 24), the Sheffield group will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via...
‘Batgirl’ secret screenings reportedly being held for cast and crew
Warner Bros. Discovery will host secret screenings of cancelled film Batgirl at the studio for cast and crew, according to reports. Earlier this month, the company abruptly axed the DC film after it was originally scheduled to be released on HBO Max. It’s claimed the cancellation was due to new...
‘Empire Of Light’ trailer: Olivia Colman stars in first teaser for Sam Mendes romance
The first teaser trailer for Empire Of Light, starring Olivia Colman, has been released. You can watch it below. Directed by Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall), the upcoming film tells the story of a romance that takes place in a scenic old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
Bartees Strange puts a folky spin on Freddie Gibbs’ swagger with ‘Gang Signs’ cover
Bartees Strange is the latest to drop a single exclusively on Amazon Music, putting his blues-imbued folk spin on Freddie Gibbs’ ScHoolboy Q-assisted single ‘Gang Signs’. For his new take on the song, the Ipswich, England-born, Oklahoma-raised indie-rocker locks into the feel of the original track’s gentle,...
BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’
BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
Embracer Group completes acquisition of ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deus Ex’ studios
Embracer Group has today announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal is complete, following the agreement in May 2022. The acquisition sees Embracer Group taking ownership of the three development studios alongside a host of intellectual properties (IPs) including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 back-catalogue games from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.” according to an announcement on its website.
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’
Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
Xbox head believes we’ll see “less” platform-exclusives in the future
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer stated in a recent interview that he believes traditional game exclusives for single devices “is something we’re just going to see less and less of.”. He elaborates on this sentiment in the interview which was conducted by publication Bloomberg: “We really love to...
