A Korean adaptation of the manga series Parasyte, helmed by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, is currently in the works at Netflix. Titled Parasyte: The Grey, the adaptation of the manga series is set in a world where humans wage war against unidentified parasitic life-forms. The series will be produced by Wow Point and Climax Studio, the production company behind Hellbound and 2021 military procedural D.P., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO