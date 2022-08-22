SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a decade after the last baseball bats swung at Fair Grounds Field, the flying, furry kind of bats are now on their way out of the park. A visiting team of experts from Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control in Denham Springs is in town to catch all of the bats that infest the former home of the Shreveport Captains. And they're off to a good start.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO