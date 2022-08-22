ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Rain totals from our latest storm

SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy downpours during the past few days accumulated to several inches. Radar estimates show close to 10 inch amounts east and west across the center part of the ArkLaTex. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain reports. Here are a few highlights: our retired Meteorologist Neil...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents

STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
STONEWALL, LA
KTBS

Bossier deputies wrangle small gator

BENTON, La. -- Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps. Bossier deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller doubled as the agents of the Louisiana Wildlife...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTBS

Outta here! Experts eject bats from Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a decade after the last baseball bats swung at Fair Grounds Field, the flying, furry kind of bats are now on their way out of the park. A visiting team of experts from Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control in Denham Springs is in town to catch all of the bats that infest the former home of the Shreveport Captains. And they're off to a good start.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Separation law lifted for Shreveport liquor sales

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stores that sell liquor in this city will no longer need a separate entrance and a wall between its liquor sales and those of other items, such as snacks and tobacco. The Shreveport City Council unanimously repealed the city's separation law on liquor sales -- the only...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police officer indicted for wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums

MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

City Council introduces Devin Myers scholarship resolution

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The family of Devin Myers was honored Tuesday during the Shreveport City Council meeting in Shreveport, with Councilman Alan Jackson introducing plans for a scholarship in his honor. The resolution wasn't voted on because some changes need to be made to improve the wording of the resolution;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Logansport

The last time we saw Logansport on the field they were walking out of the Superdome as 1A runners up. When asked about that game, head coach Kevin Magee recalled a moment with then junior quarterback Khameron Boykins. "When we were coming out at half time the score was what...
LOGANSPORT, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Waskom

For the first time in more than a decade, Waskom will have a new head coach, but Greg Pearson isn’t a stranger. He was the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats’ back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015. "Dream come true again. My first seven years were wonderful. We...
WASKOM, TX

