Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mypanhandle.com
The pattern continues with more wet weather
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The pattern is not showing much of a change in the coming 5 to 7 days and maybe beyond. There is some good news though, it appears that our rain chances will be best in the afternoon hours in the coming days so we should at least have some time to get out and get things done. This will not be the case every day as land breeze showers and storms can get things going early esp along the coast. The tropics remain on the calm side but we are watching more than a few things that show the potential to develop over the next ten days. Nothing that should concern you at the moment as we don’t actually have any storms to track or forecast. We are in peak season and things can change quickly it is urged that you check the forecast as often as possible for changes as we move forward.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
mypanhandle.com
Rain and storms continue, tropics have a pulse
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will remain scattered across the area as the setup stays the same through the rest of the week. We should see more moisture availability for Wednesday through Friday this will likely result in higher rain coverage across the area during these days. Flash Flooding is the main issue with these storms as they can be slow moving and could produce heavy rain over any area very quickly. The tropics have some activity, two areas worth watching but nothing that is set to develop anytime soon both waves have a 20% chance over the next 5 days. We will continue to watch an update as needed on the tropics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mypanhandle.com
Panama City Beach named most beautiful in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sugary white sands and crystal clear water of Panama City Beach are once again making waves. Luxury Travel Magazine ranked Panama City Beach as the most beautiful beach in the country this month. They based their rankings on reviews and Instagram posts.
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
MISS NELLIE: 62-foot tugboat deployed as new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Okaloosa County deployed a 62-foot tugboat named MISS NELLIE off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. MISS NELLIE sits in 112 feet of water approximately 21 nautical miles southeast of the Destin East Pass. MISS NELLIE was built in 1982 and donated to the county...
mypanhandle.com
Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
mypanhandle.com
Spine mobility to help in the long run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Tracee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about the three ways the spine should move everyday for mobility. If you are interested in learning...
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
WJHG-TV
“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
mypanhandle.com
15th annual Veteran Stand Down
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– In an effort to help some of our local homeless veterans, CareerSource Gulf Coast is holding its annual Veteran’s Stand Down Event. Communications Manager, Becky Samarripa with CareerSource Gulf Coast was in studio with us to discuss all the details about this event. Today,...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WJHG-TV
Bay County seeing rising rental rates over last year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again. A report from CNN shows the national median rent hit a new record high of almost $1,900 a month. It’s the 17th month in a row rent has gone up. That’s up more than 12% from a year ago.
Comments / 0