Former Church Hill court clerk indicted on theft charge, investigation reveals improper actions of mayor

ABINGDON — Food City officials presented a check this week totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, Virginia, flood victims. “Our friends and neighbors in Buchanan County have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO