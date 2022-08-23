Former Church Hill court clerk indicted on theft charge, investigation reveals improper actions of mayor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. Dabbs
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. Dabbs
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. Dabbs
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City asks DA's office for preliminary investigation of police department
The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney's office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department. In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the city...
Kingsport Times-News
CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found on Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim...
Kingsport Times-News
Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton. Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Tennessee Commissioner of...
Kingsport Times-News
Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident
ELIZABETHTON — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle accident in Stoney Creek. Both the motorcyclist and a man mowing a yard near the roadway were killed when struck by the motorcycle.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City collects funds to aid Buchanan County flood relief
ABINGDON — Food City officials presented a check this week totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, Virginia, flood victims. “Our friends and neighbors in Buchanan County have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers suffer blowout loss to Anderson County
JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County. This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
Kingsport Times-News
Settling scores: Wise County, Norton schools in top 10 statewide for Standards of Learning pass rate
WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year. Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press wins 6 categories in state press contest
The Johnson City Press won 19 awards, including six first-places, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2022 newspaper contest Friday in Nashville. Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2021, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
Kingsport Times-News
Settling accounts: New business locates in Big Stone Gap Co-Working Space
BIG STONE GAP — A three-year effort to bring new life to the former Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap reached another milestone on Thursday with a second business calling the building home. CEO Nasser Chanda of Paymerang, a software-based supplier of business financial management services, joined state...
Kingsport Times-News
Coffee, popcorn, and patriotism: Two Johnson City businesses focus on outreach to veterans and first responders
The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve. Located in the same suite in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Kingsport Times-News
KCS Parent University discussion to focus on substance abuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — Substance abuse and mental health will be front and center next week at a Kingsport City Schools event. On Tuesday, KCS will host a panel discussion titled “Parent University: Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health.”
Kingsport Times-News
Groundbreaking girls: Girls Inc. of Bristol continues to raise funds for future recreation center
BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. of Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District
BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Kingsport Times-News
Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Credit Union...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for mental health in public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant, an application opportunity across all 146 Tennessee public school districts.
Kingsport Times-News
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence Academy to build new educational wing
Head of School Ben Holland announced on Aug. 19 that Johnson City's Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroomf or each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
Kingsport Times-News
Highlanders chew up plenty of ground, beat Unaka
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Cloudland ground attack got back on track in a big way Friday night. The Highlanders took control of the Region 1-A race with a 46-28 victory over Unaka in a Carter County clash at Orr Field.
