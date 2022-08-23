ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rogersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WJHL

Johnson City files ‘Voe’ federal lawsuit response

Issues strong denial of any wrongdoing, claims plaintiff’s firing was performance-based JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police department and the city deny all the claims against them in a June 23 federal lawsuit filed by former special prosecutor Kateri “Kat” Dahl in a response to that lawsuit filed Thursday. The response also suggests […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WSMV

TBI: Man wanted for leaving deadly car crash scene

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Wednesday. TBI said 24-year-old Walter Noe Mendez is also wanted by the Morristown Police Department after leaving the fatal car crash scene. No information regarding the victim has been provided at this time.
MORRISTOWN, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City man arrested after choking, throwing mallet at ex-girlfriend

A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday morning for domestic assault after he reportedly threw a mallet and choked his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Antonio Marsh was jailed just after midnight when deputies responded to Plymouth Road in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy