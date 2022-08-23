ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Fox News

Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms

A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Son of Nevada man ID'd as remains found in Lake Mead recalls dad after discovery

The son of a man whose bones were identified this week as those recently found in a Nevada lake said the revelation has him reliving memories of his dad. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt’s bones were the ones found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert

California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
Fox News

'AGT' contestant Drake Milligan on being called 'the new Elvis of country' and his Texas roots

Drake Milligan, an aspiring country artist from Fort Worth, Texas stepped out onto the "America's Got Talent" stage, in front of four distinguished judges, a crowd of thousands and millions watching at home to show the world that he was ready to break into country music. With his band beside him, he wanted to "come out swinging" with his own original song, "Sounds Like Something I’d Do," and the response he received was not something that the rising country artist could have ever predicted.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fox News

Fox News

