Biden channeling Cuomo's 'no place in New York' claim with 'semi-fascist' Trumpism barb: Conway
Democrats have had a recent tendency of intentionally alienating swaths of voters, and President Biden is no different, former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Friday. Conway reacted to President Biden's pronouncement on Thursday at a Rockville, Maryland DNC event where he declared Donald Trump's "extreme-MAGA"...
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
Vulnerable House Dem pushes back on GOP claim that student loan handout will increase inflation, taxes
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing back on claims from Republicans that President Biden's student debt handout, which is projected to cost an estimated $500 billion, will increase inflation and taxes as the midterm elections approach. Pointing to analysis from Wall Street, Axne, who has served as the representative for...
GOP lawmaker has a message for Christopher Wray and the FBI: On day one we're bringing you in
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs raised concerns over Facebook's disinformation campaign leading up to the Hunter Biden laptop story on "Hannity." FBI BLASTED AFTER ZUCKERBERG REVEALED THEIR WARNING AHEAD OF THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY: "COLLUSION" ANDY BIGGS: Well it's, this stinks to high heavens, Jason. And it is a great...
Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms
A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
Nearly 50 more migrants pour into NYC from Texas, 14 hotels now used for housing
Another bus carrying approximately 50 illegal migrants arrived in New York City Saturday from Texas, with another bus expected later in the morning. Migrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well several women. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 migrants to the Big...
Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning. "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you...
Gov. Youngkin promises to use 'full weight' of office to protect parents' rights
Fairfax County, Va. schools joined a list of school districts across the nation pushing to inject teachers and administration between parents and children. While much of the controversy began when the school district reinstated mask mandates if the community COVID level is high. However, more recently, new training materials for teachers in the district are causing a stir.
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
PETE HEGSETH: The left's war over our schools continues and your children are their target
Fox News host Pete Hegseth criticized the progressive, radical leftist's "war" on our schools on "Gutfeld!" VIRGINIA VOTERS ON WHY THEY SWITCHED PARTIES TO BACK GLENN YOUNGKIN: 'DEMOCRATS WEREN'T LISTENING'. PETE HEGSETH: Be on the lookout, the left is not stopping, they'll not be happy until school is just a...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Los Angeles, San Francisco billboards warn residents not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde school shooting
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state. The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed...
Kayleigh McEnany: Parents are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification
Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!" KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important...
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
Son of Nevada man ID'd as remains found in Lake Mead recalls dad after discovery
The son of a man whose bones were identified this week as those recently found in a Nevada lake said the revelation has him reliving memories of his dad. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt’s bones were the ones found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification.
California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert
California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
'AGT' contestant Drake Milligan on being called 'the new Elvis of country' and his Texas roots
Drake Milligan, an aspiring country artist from Fort Worth, Texas stepped out onto the "America's Got Talent" stage, in front of four distinguished judges, a crowd of thousands and millions watching at home to show the world that he was ready to break into country music. With his band beside him, he wanted to "come out swinging" with his own original song, "Sounds Like Something I’d Do," and the response he received was not something that the rising country artist could have ever predicted.
