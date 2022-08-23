Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I would not hurt children': Myrtle Beach church childcare worker accused of abusing toddlers
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Authorities have accused the 33-year-old woman of mistreating two toddlers at a daycare operated by Ocean View Baptist Church. Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department...
South Carolina elementary school mourns murdered principal
Dillon, S.C. — A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of their principal just days into the new school year. Staff and parents at Stewart Heights Elementary School are distraught, saying the school was Dr. Wendy Cook's second family. Cook served in the Dillon School District for...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0