OA-BCIG Football Delivers Convincing Win in Opener
OA-BCIG scored on five straight 1st half possessions en route to a 47-6 win over Ridge View to open the season in Ida Grove. Each team went three and out to start the game. On the Falcons 2nd drive, Kelton Ladwig scored on a one yard touchdown run, and Ladwig booted the extra point for a 7-0 lead. The next four OA-BCIG drives resulted in a 69 yard touchdown run from Beckett DeJean, an 18 yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Josh Peters, a 12 yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Griffin Diersen, and a 49 yard DeJean throw to Peters. Those five scoring drives took a total of 24 plays, and 6:46 off the clock.
Lois Grigsby, 93, of Aurelia
Funeral services for Lois G. Grigsby, 93, of Aurelia, will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Linda Morris officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with...
New Life Ahead For Fort Dodge’s Laramar Ballroom
A Fort Dodge landmark building that once played host to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper one January night in 1959 will soon have the lights turned back on. The Laramar Ballroom has sat empty collecting dust instead of stories for years but a new owner has begun to revitalize the site as it prepares to enter a new era.
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
Cattle family commits to customers, land
MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
David A. Sennert, 69, of Pocahontas
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Pastor John Mayer officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICES – 1:30 P.M., Monday, August 29, 2022, at Barnes Twp. Cemetery in Linn Grove, Iowa. VISITATION: From 3:00 – 5:00 P.M., Sunday, August 28,...
Iowa school district plans to have staff members with firearms on schoolgrounds
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — An Iowa school district has plans to arm some of its on-campus staff members in an effort to improve school safety. The Spirit Lake School Board approved a plan on Monday to arm 10 staff members. Those staff members would undergo training to be allowed to take part in the program.
Audit of Emmetsburg school district allegedly finds $16K in improperly used funds
Thousands of dollars in district funds used by the Emmetsburg football coach were investigated due to improper use after the state conducted an audit of their accounts.
DNR Offering Furbearer Trapping Workshops
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a program to teach skills needed to trap furbearers. The program is for anyone who has little to no trapping experience. Five workshops are being offered, including one in Ruthven this coming Saturday, August 27th. For more information or to register for that workshop, click here, or go to the Iowa DNR website.
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Southern Kossuth County Crash Claims the Life of Livermore Teen
–A Livermore teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southern Kossuth County Monday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr. was traveling northbound on County Road P56 in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix just before 7 PM. The accident report states that Stone Jr. ran a stop sign while crossing into Kossuth County and continued north on 150th Avenue.
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
Two men charged with Moville burglaries
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
