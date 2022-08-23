OA-BCIG scored on five straight 1st half possessions en route to a 47-6 win over Ridge View to open the season in Ida Grove. Each team went three and out to start the game. On the Falcons 2nd drive, Kelton Ladwig scored on a one yard touchdown run, and Ladwig booted the extra point for a 7-0 lead. The next four OA-BCIG drives resulted in a 69 yard touchdown run from Beckett DeJean, an 18 yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Josh Peters, a 12 yard touchdown pass from DeJean to Griffin Diersen, and a 49 yard DeJean throw to Peters. Those five scoring drives took a total of 24 plays, and 6:46 off the clock.

IDA GROVE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO