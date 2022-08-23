ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
coolsandiegosights.com

Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!

I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
NBC San Diego

Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
sandiegomagazine.com

Same Same But Different: A Nod to SD's Music Scene

The Same Same But Different Festival (SSBD) is returning for its fourth year, adding 20 new additional artists to its already stacked lineup. The art-and-diverse-genre-music festival returns to the beaches of Lake Perris Sept. 8th-11th. “We chose Lake Perris State Park because it’s truly a hidden gem,” says Brad Sweet,...
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
pacificsandiego.com

Mothership touches down in South Park

After hosting the weekly pop-up sci-fi-themed tropical drink night, “Permanent Vacation,” for the past six years at his Kindred restaurant in South Park, Kory Steina has given the other-worldly concept its own home. Mothership, an escapist bar and restaurant experience, opened this month at 2310 30th St. in...
