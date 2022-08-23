Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Dolche Cafe Closing in Solana Beach, Relocating to Chula Vista
Latin Fusion Cafe to Close by End of Week Then Heads South
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego-based architecture firm wants to bring a sports and entertainment district to Chula Vista's bayfront
A San Diego-based architect Tucker Sadler Architects is proposing to build a sports and entertainment district on the old Southbay Power Plant Site on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. Tucker Sadler Architects made the proposal during an Aug. 23 City Council Meeting, nearly one month after the city broke ground on...
msn.com
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
Boba Bar Planning Another South County Location
Boba and Desserts Heading to Eastlake Village
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
coolsandiegosights.com
Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!
I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
pacificsandiego.com
Cottage opens location in Encinitas serving items like prosciutto Benedict and charred octopus salad
The Cottage, a 30-year-old café on Fay Avenue in La Jolla, now has a sister eatery in North County. Cottage owners Jason Peaslee and Bernardo Kanarek opened the 3,500-square-foot location in June in the Encinitas Village shopping center. Under the culinary leadership of chef Paolo Chan, the Cottage is...
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28
Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Country music’s biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for ‘Boots in the Park’
Country music's biggest stars return to Downtown San Diego for 'Boots in the Park'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Boots in the Park returns to...
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
sandiegomagazine.com
Same Same But Different: A Nod to SD's Music Scene
The Same Same But Different Festival (SSBD) is returning for its fourth year, adding 20 new additional artists to its already stacked lineup. The art-and-diverse-genre-music festival returns to the beaches of Lake Perris Sept. 8th-11th. “We chose Lake Perris State Park because it’s truly a hidden gem,” says Brad Sweet,...
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
kusi.com
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
pacificsandiego.com
Mothership touches down in South Park
After hosting the weekly pop-up sci-fi-themed tropical drink night, “Permanent Vacation,” for the past six years at his Kindred restaurant in South Park, Kory Steina has given the other-worldly concept its own home. Mothership, an escapist bar and restaurant experience, opened this month at 2310 30th St. in...
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
