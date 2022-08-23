In 2008, former Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Barry Bonds nearly returned to Pennsylvania, but not for the Pirates, or a MLB team for that matter. Barry Bonds: he’s easily baseball’s most notorious anti-hero. He’s probably brought more excitement to the game than any player ever has, but he did it in a way that many would disapprove of. Regardless of your opinion of Bonds, there’s no denying that he is the best power hitter of all time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO