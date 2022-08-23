ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Tallahassee, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Augusta Free Press

Two ACC teams open 2022 football schedule with Week Zero matchups

Florida State and North Carolina will open the 2022 football season on Saturday as part of the Week Zero schedule. The Seminoles face Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium at 5 p.m. The Tar Heels welcome Florida A&M...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wtae.com

High school football scores: Week 0

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action Sports has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you the scores of high school football games from the WPIAL and Pittsburgh's City League.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates History: When Barry Bonds Almost Returned to PA

In 2008, former Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Barry Bonds nearly returned to Pennsylvania, but not for the Pirates, or a MLB team for that matter. Barry Bonds: he's easily baseball's most notorious anti-hero. He's probably brought more excitement to the game than any player ever has, but he did it in a way that many would disapprove of. Regardless of your opinion of Bonds, there's no denying that he is the best power hitter of all time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven't been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KU Sports

2 KU football players arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Two University of Kansas football players were arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. Lawrence police arrested Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Tanaka Artisma Scott, 20, of Lawrence, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday in...
LAWRENCE, KS
WCTV

Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
