Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022
When it comes to ranking the best college football stadiums, a variety of factors are in play, and it depends
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
HOW TO WATCH: Penn State football's season-opener at Purdue
Penn State opens the 2022 season when it takes on Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette Thursday. The action is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. Prior to the game, the network will hold a special version of its BIG NOON...
Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season
There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
Fox Accidentally Uses Kansas State Mascot for Nebraska-Northwestern Promo
The sports network chose the wrong “Willie the Wildcat” to promote an early Big Ten battle.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Ireland is known for four things: bogs, leprechauns, Guinness beer and Big Ten football. On Saturday, the Emerald Isle's love of American football will be on full display as the 2022 college football season begins with a game at Dublin's Aviva Stadium between Nebraska and Northwestern. Both teams are coming...
10 local high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
College Football returns: Nebraska, Northwestern highlight Week Zero with Ireland game
College football fans have spent the past seven months pining, patiently awaiting the return to the gridiron as the sports fix was fed with the NBA and always thrilling regular-season baseball. The wait has come to end. Sort of. Week Zero of the college football season has arrived with 11...
College football odds, picks, predictions for Aug. 27, 2022: Computer simulation fading Illinois in Week 0
The opening week of the 2022 college football season features no ranked teams in action and just one Power-5 matchup. But that hasn't diminished the anticipation for the Week 0 college football schedule as it is the first gridiron action in over seven months. The week's slate is headlined by Nebraska vs. Northwestern, in which the Cornhuskers are 11-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. But the biggest Week 0 college football spread is Utah State being massive 27-point favorites over the UConn Huskies.
Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 27 (Poor Pitching Matchup Favors Nationals)
A pair of horrific ballclubs square off in a classic toilet bowl matchup as the Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds. Luis Cessa serves as an opener for Cincinnati in a bullpen day. He allowed a pair of runs to Philadelphia in two innings in his last start and possesses a 5.62 ERA on the season.
In celebration of a new CFB season and Alabama Football
It is not quite Alabama football season yet, but today is the day CFB returns. Week zero officially ushers in a new college football season. Unlike past week zero slates, Aug. 27 has a big game. Northwestern and Nebraska are playing in Ireland. Both of the Big Ten teams need to open with a win, especially the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin matchups to watch
Middle-Age Ball Coach previews the Huskers-Wildcats game
