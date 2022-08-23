ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season

There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Umass
CBS Sports

College football odds, picks, predictions for Aug. 27, 2022: Computer simulation fading Illinois in Week 0

The opening week of the 2022 college football season features no ranked teams in action and just one Power-5 matchup. But that hasn't diminished the anticipation for the Week 0 college football schedule as it is the first gridiron action in over seven months. The week's slate is headlined by Nebraska vs. Northwestern, in which the Cornhuskers are 11-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. But the biggest Week 0 college football spread is Utah State being massive 27-point favorites over the UConn Huskies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

In celebration of a new CFB season and Alabama Football

It is not quite Alabama football season yet, but today is the day CFB returns. Week zero officially ushers in a new college football season. Unlike past week zero slates, Aug. 27 has a big game. Northwestern and Nebraska are playing in Ireland. Both of the Big Ten teams need to open with a win, especially the Cornhuskers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy