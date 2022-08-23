ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues into September

Expect record-challenging warmth from northern BC to northern Saskatchewan through midweek this week. Overall, it looks like late-summer warmth will dominate across much of the country into early September with widespread above-normal temperatures. The core of the warm air will gradually shift from west to east during the second and third weeks of September. At the same time, there are hints of the first true fall air mass coming southward into northwestern Canada by midmonth.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
OREGON STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain, rain not going away yet

Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. “Surprise…more rain Friday,” WWL TV meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. “We’ll see more scattered storms through the afternoon
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Freezing weather smashes Australia with cold front bringing sub-zero temperatures, hail, and icy winds as black ice and snow cuts off major roads into Sydney - here's how long it will last near you

Millions of Australians have woken up to icy temperatures, frosty winds and even snowfall just a week out from the start of spring as a polar blast sweeps across the country. After suffering through a colder-than-average winter with wet weather and flooding, the east coast is now enduring yet another cold front - turning major roads ice rinks and leaving families shivering in their homes as snow falls in the Blue Mountains.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy