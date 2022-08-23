Read full article on original website
Detroit mass shooting: Psych exam ordered for suspect who fired into crowd, killing two after parking issue
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Friday, Winston Kirtly, Jr. was supposed to be in court for a routine appearance on the 20 charges he's facing after police said he fired into a crowd of people at a party from the second floor of his home, killing two people. But it was anything but routine.
Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
Detroit police adding 300 officers to weekend patrols with increased overtime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are adding 300 extra officers to weekend patrols as the summer comes to an end, which typically brings plenty of gatherings and parties that can draw large crowds. In an effort to keep those events peaceful, double overtime payments have been authorized by the...
Detroit man charged after 5-year-old nephew accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun
Detroit — The uncle of a 5-year-old boy has been charged after his nephew accidentally shot himself to death, according to prosecutors on Thursday. Carlin McDaniel found an unsecured handgun at the home of his uncle, Keon Pritchett, and accidentally shot himself in the head, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.
Argument escalates to gunfire, injuring 18-year-old woman on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night. The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision. Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
Stolen Madison Heights Fire Department pickup found in Detroit, suspect arrested
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have found a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck that was stolen on Tuesday and, though a suspect is not in custody, FOX 2 learned that the suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at...
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Detroit police getting double over time, adding 300 officers to streets for end of summer
Police will get double overtime as they work the streets during the end of summer in Detroit, which typically comes with events, parties, and other gatherings that draw large crowds. Police want to ensure those events remain safe.
Stolen truck crashes going 100 mph in Detroit neighborhood, injures mother and 4 children
A stolen truck was speeding at 100 mph though a neighborhood at at East State Fair and Alcoy Avenue on Detroit’s east side when it crashed into a car carrying a mother and her four children, injuries all five.
Flint rapper accused of hiring man to kill Sterling Heights woman faces charges after failed murder
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - A rapper from Flint is facing charges after authorities say he hired a killer in a failed murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III. a.k.a. "Cliff Mac," is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims, 25, to kill a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. According to...
