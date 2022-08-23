ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
fox2detroit.com

2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#West Side#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Fox
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy