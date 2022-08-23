Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
explore venango
Sandy Lee Stewart
Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
explore venango
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
explore venango
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr.
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr., 82, of Hawthorn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home, after a year and a half of progressive illness. Born April 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Clarence Willard Smith and Della Etta (Miller) Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Edward Gordon Clowney
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
explore venango
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
explore venango
R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
explore venango
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
explore venango
Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
explore venango
Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend. Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m. Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Lunch Will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
explore venango
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece)
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece), 24, of Bruin died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Lindsay was born in Butler on July 30, 1998 to Timothy Charles and Amber Scott Wolfe of Bruin who survive.
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
butlerradio.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Elk Cam Back for Another Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
explore venango
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
explore venango
Explore ‘Back to School’ Photo Contest Underway
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – EYT Media Group – the parent company of exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and exploreVenango.com, and explore814.com – has announced that its annual “Back to School” Photo Contest kicks off today. The popular network of local news websites will be selecting four winners in...
Comments / 0