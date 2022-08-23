ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

RarityStation51
3d ago

They knew who they were looking for wasn't there but busted in anyway and lied about it from the very beginning.... All officers involved should be fired and held accountable.... #Justice4Breonna

Jenna509
3d ago

No knock warrants are so dangerous for everyone involved because you don’t want to escalate a situation that’s already escalated and you don’t know the situation you’re walking into. Death could have been prevented.

