Desmond Ridder Bests Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Jets in Falcons 24-16 Win

The former teammates are fast approaching the start of their first NFL regular season.

CINCINNATI — The primetime Battle of Bearcats went down on Monday Night Football and there were plenty of fun moments to parse through in the New York Jets' 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Desmond Ridder shined, while Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner scared away targets.

Ridder was money on his chances to throw in the first half. He went 10-of-13 passing for 143 yards and a 112 QB rating. The rookie QB stayed on time with his reads and kept showing his growing skills as a passer.

Meanwhile, Gardner logged just one tackle, but he didn't have to do much more as no QB wanted to even target him. Ridder may have posted the better numbers, but his old teammate got the last laugh.

Unfortunately, we won't get to see this matchup in the regular season until 2025. Check out Gardner's playful jab at Ridder after the game.

