ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Desmond Ridder Bests Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Jets in Falcons 24-16 Win

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSgqg_0hRkIxk600

The former teammates are fast approaching the start of their first NFL regular season.

CINCINNATI — The primetime Battle of Bearcats went down on Monday Night Football and there were plenty of fun moments to parse through in the New York Jets' 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Desmond Ridder shined, while Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner scared away targets.

Ridder was money on his chances to throw in the first half. He went 10-of-13 passing for 143 yards and a 112 QB rating. The rookie QB stayed on time with his reads and kept showing his growing skills as a passer.

Meanwhile, Gardner logged just one tackle, but he didn't have to do much more as no QB wanted to even target him. Ridder may have posted the better numbers, but his old teammate got the last laugh.

Unfortunately, we won't get to see this matchup in the regular season until 2025. Check out Gardner's playful jab at Ridder after the game.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: Luke Fickell Updates QB Battle, Final Thoughts on Fall Camp at Higher Ground

Watch: UC Linebacker Wilson Huber Discusses Start of a New Season

Watch: Tre Tucker on Standout Receivers, Leaving Camp Higher Ground, and More

ESPN's Todd McShay Adds Four Bearcats to 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

Watch: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Intercepts Desmond Ridder During Joint Practice

Let It Fly Takeaways: Episode Three

UC Cornerback JQ Hardaway Named to ESPN's Preseason Freshman All-America Team

Report: UC Freshman QB Luther Richesson Enters Transfer Portal

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

Watch: First-Hand Look at New UC Football Locker Room

The Athletic Ranks Arquon Bush Ninth Among Senior CBs

UC Football Ranked No. 23 in 2022 AP Preseason Poll

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star WR Mylan Graham, S Willy Love

Three-Star 2023 Guard Brooklyn Hicks Puts UC in Top-Seven Schools

UC Clinging to Top-25 Status in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Multiple Bearcats Named to The Athletic's 2022 Freaks List

Can the Bearcats Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

Watch: UC RBs Coach Darren Paige on Lead Back Traits, Ethan Wright's Position Change, and More

Watch: Ryan Montgomery on Camp Competition, Punt Returning, and More

Watch: Bearcats Fall Camp Highlights

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com

Bronny James reportedly eyeing Big Ten school visit

It was always assumed that LeBron James would have attended Ohio State had he played college basketball. Even though he didn’t, perhaps his son, Bronny James, will go in his place. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bronny is eyeing a visit to Ohio State, presumably for the season-opening football...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Jets#Nfl Draft#American Football#Battle Of Bearcats#The New York Jets#Qb#Uc#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded

A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy