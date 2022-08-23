ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigel Slater’s recipe for spiced sesame lamb, mint and cucumber yoghurt

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEcN8_0hRkItDC00
Open sesame: spiced sesame lamb, mint and cucumber yoghurt.

Put 500g of minced lamb in a mixing bowl, add 1 tbsp of black mustard seeds (they are less hot than the yellow kind), 4 tbsp of white sesame seeds, 2 chopped spring onions, 2 tsp of garam masala and a generous seasoning of salt. Mix it all together, then pinch into 8 pieces and flatten into patties roughly the diameter of a digestive biscuit.

Warm a little oil in a shallow pan that doesn’t stick, place the patties in it, cooking them in two or more batches depending on the size of your pan, and fry them for a minute or two on each side until they are patchily golden.

While they are cooking, coarsely grate 250g of cucumber (you can peel off the skin if you wish), then squeeze most of the moisture from it in the palm of your hand. Put the grated cucumber in a mixing bowl with 4 tbsp of strained yoghurt, 8 finely chopped mint leaves, a dash of white wine vinegar and serve with the hot lamb patties. Enough for 4

These make excellent burgers. When they are ready, stuff them into soft buns, split and fill with a shredded salad of crisp cos lettuce, cucumber and the finely chopped flesh of a pickled lemon.

You can use minced pork in place of the lamb. In which case I would serve them with a dressing of finely shredded apple matchsticks – something sharp like a granny smith – and some fine ribbons of white cabbage, all dressed with a little cider vinegar.

The minced lamb mixture can also be rolled into balls, about the size of a golf ball and left to settle in the fridge for 30 minutes, before being cooked in shallow oil in a hot pan. When the little balls are a deep golden brown, stuff them into warm, split flatbreads and spoon over a little yoghurt that you have seasoned with turmeric, finely chopped onion and fresh coriander leaves. Trickle some of the lamb cooking juices over the yoghurt and tuck in.

