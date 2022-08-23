ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

23-Year-Old Man Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Madison (Madison, TN)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hRkIbZM00
Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Madison that claimed a man’s life.

The unidentified 23-year-old male was traveling east of [..]

fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
