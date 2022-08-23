Read full article on original website
Val Demings, Charlie Crist hold campaign events in Broward with focus on defeating Republican opponents
TAMARAC, Fla. – Florida’s top Democratic candidates were in South Florida to help kick off the party’s push to beat out the Republicans they running to replace, Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio. Fresh off a big primary win, Val Demings returned to Broward County on...
Crist vs. DeSantis shaping up to be fierce battle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Fresh off a fierce primary battle against fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist showed signs Wednesday that he’s willing to match incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis’ combative style. Crist met with voters at a restaurant in his hometown of St. Petersburg...
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
‘An existential dilemma’: Florida homeowners scramble as another major insurer exits
MIAMI – One of Florida’s largest home insurers is exiting the market, leaving thousands of homeowners scrambling to find new coverage as options continue to dwindle in the Sunshine State. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, based in St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that it filed a plan of...
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna...
DeSantis pushes back on Biden Administration cutting student loan debt
On college campuses across South Florida, students on the verge of entering the workforce are making new calculations about their financial future. “Rent is a couple thousand, and all that, plus all the materials, driving, gas, keeping my car maintained,” said Jordan Wood. “I feel bad for people who...
Remembering Hurricane Andrew: 30 years later
What can be written about the hurricane forever etched into the lives of a generation of South Floridians 30 years ago today?. Hurricane Andrew – which roared ashore near Fender Point along the southern reaches of Biscayne Bay shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 1992 – sliced a path of destruction through South Florida, annihilating chunks of southern Miami-Dade County from North Kendall Drive southward through Cutler Ridge, Homestead and Florida City.
Lt. Gov Nunez continues to face backlash over comments about Cuban migrants
MIAMI – Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wouldn’t answer questions about controversial comments she made on a Spanish-language radio show last week, implying that Cuban migrants arriving in Florida would be bussed to Delaware, following an event in Homestead on Tuesday. Nunez later walked back those comments...
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. – With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
Popular Coral City Webcam exciting scientists over health of reefs that are dying globally
MIAMI – At the very beginning of the pandemic, a new experiment launched in South Florida brought joy and peace to millions of people around the world that were locked down in their homes. It’s an underwater web cam in a coral reef located right off PortMiami that scientists...
Storm expert Max Mayfield still remembers the shocking power of Hurricane Andrew 30 years later
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Wednesday marks thirty years since Hurricane Andrew changed the lives of countless South Floridians. It wasn’t only residents who were stunned. Storm forecasters were also shocked by the Andrew’s ultimate path, and the power it brought. Local 10 News Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty...
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
Sheriff: New victim of fake rideshare driver comes forward, deputies think there may be more
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An additional victim of a Florida Keys man accused last week of pretending to be a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting a woman has come forward and investigators think there may be more, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Enmanuel...
Local 10, Walgreens bring you 8th annual Flu Shot Friday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 and Walgreens are teaming up again for Flu Shot Friday. This year’s event will take place Friday, Sep. 16. Local 10 Health Specialist Kristi Krueger will file reports from Walgreens stores and receive her annual flu shot live on the air. Flu...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested at Miami International Airport
MIAMI – An NBA player was arrested in South Florida on an outstanding warrant from another state. According to authorities, Taurean Prince was taken into custody Thursday night at Miami International Airport. Prince currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 28 year-old’s arrest was due to an outstanding warrant...
