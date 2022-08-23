ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crist vs. DeSantis shaping up to be fierce battle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Fresh off a fierce primary battle against fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist showed signs Wednesday that he’s willing to match incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis’ combative style. Crist met with voters at a restaurant in his hometown of St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
DeSantis pushes back on Biden Administration cutting student loan debt

On college campuses across South Florida, students on the verge of entering the workforce are making new calculations about their financial future. “Rent is a couple thousand, and all that, plus all the materials, driving, gas, keeping my car maintained,” said Jordan Wood. “I feel bad for people who...
FLORIDA STATE
Remembering Hurricane Andrew: 30 years later

What can be written about the hurricane forever etched into the lives of a generation of South Floridians 30 years ago today?. Hurricane Andrew – which roared ashore near Fender Point along the southern reaches of Biscayne Bay shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 1992 – sliced a path of destruction through South Florida, annihilating chunks of southern Miami-Dade County from North Kendall Drive southward through Cutler Ridge, Homestead and Florida City.
FLORIDA STATE
Lt. Gov Nunez continues to face backlash over comments about Cuban migrants

MIAMI – Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wouldn’t answer questions about controversial comments she made on a Spanish-language radio show last week, implying that Cuban migrants arriving in Florida would be bussed to Delaware, following an event in Homestead on Tuesday. Nunez later walked back those comments...
FLORIDA STATE
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. – With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
EDUCATION
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
FLORIDA STATE
Local 10, Walgreens bring you 8th annual Flu Shot Friday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 and Walgreens are teaming up again for Flu Shot Friday. This year’s event will take place Friday, Sep. 16. Local 10 Health Specialist Kristi Krueger will file reports from Walgreens stores and receive her annual flu shot live on the air. Flu...
FLORIDA STATE

