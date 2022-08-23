A recent rejection of a fully funded health center that would provide resources for the mental health of children in Killingly was disappointing. Mental illness is a disease. Just as there are many specific kinds of other diseases, there are many types of mental illnesses. Unfortunately, unless people have experienced the disease in a family member, a friend or themselves, they cannot know the devastation and suffering that it causes. Ultimately, it affects our society and the whole world. Neurological disorders of the brain (mental illness) need to be understood, respected and addressed.

KILLINGLY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO