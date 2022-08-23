Read full article on original website
Channel 3's Colon provides balance on Enfield story
The local TV media descended on Enfield Tuesday to provide coverage of a special meeting to discuss racism concerns. While WTNH-TV8 and WTIC-TV61 talked to many participants, the most complete coverage was provided by WFSB-TV3 reporter Christian Colon who got both sides of the story. While most people were pleased the meeting took place, Colon talked to one woman, Colleen Bada, who had a different viewpoint. She said the meeting was under represented by people who actually experienced racism in town.
Wings and history meet up at the Bidwell: Coventry tavern has been a fixture in town for over a century
COVENTRY — With 40 flavors, Bidwell Tavern on Main Street has long established itself as one of the leaders in the chicken wing world. But wings are only a small element of a larger story that is the Bidwell Tavern. “We’re known for the wings,” said John Russo, who...
LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident
VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Feds say catalytic converter resale ring had East Hartford base
The owner of a business with an East Hartford location and an East Hartford resident who helped manage the business are facing charges of conspiring to sell catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Connecticut to buyers in New York and New Jersey for a total of more than $500.000. DEFENDANTS:...
Hate has no place in Enfield: community conversation begins
ENFIELD — A long-term conversation began Tuesday night when the community came together to confront intolerance and hate following a recent incident affecting a high school student. Over 200 people gathered in Enfield High School’s auditorium to talk after one of its football players was called a racial slur...
East Hartford police investigate shooting incident
EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Plain Drive around 3 a.m. today. Officer Marc Caruso said that shots were fired around 107 Plain Drive, but only struck an apartment door and several unoccupied vehicles at the scene. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, Caruso said.
School board member censured
TOLLAND — Following an ongoing legal issue, the Board of Education voted Thursday to censure member Christina Plourd for a private discussion held with a student and her mother. The board held an executive session July 25 that involved correspondence with attorney Thomas Mooney. The only part of that...
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people were transported to the hospital with multiple injuries after a single-car accident today around 5 p.m., fire officials said. Firefighters said the accident occurred on Troy Road where the vehicle crashed into a tree. Extrication was required to get the occupants of the vehicle out safely, they said.
Channel 30 adds more to shooting story
Local TV newscasts spent a good portion of the day Monday in Manchester, covering the arraignment of Richard LaPlante. He was accused of shooting 27-year-old security guard, now known as a loss prevention officer, Tirsol Polanco in the stomach during an incident at Manchester’s Buckland Mall. While everyone had...
Contractor charged with larceny
A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
East Hartford offers life-saving training
EAST HARTFORD — The town is offering a free Community Emergency Response Team training course to teach residents the how to survive life-threatening situations. CERT is a program that educates volunteers in disaster preparedness, fire safety, team organization, and light search and rescue through hands-on experience. The course will...
Police search for suspects in Manchester Spruce Street shooting
MANCHESTER — Police are searching for suspects involved with a shooting incident that occurred near the area of Spruce and Bissell streets just after 3:30 p.m. today. Police said that shots were fired, and two suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries associated with the shooting, they said.
Stafford to replace two aging bridges
STAFFORD — The town is planning to use federal and state funding to eventually replace two aging bridges, officials announced. WHAT: The town is considering using federal and state funds to replace both the Hydeville Road bridge and the bridge on Whispering Pines road, which are starting to age.
Police: Man admitted molesting 4 children, asked for life in prison
A man who was charged in March with sexually assaulting a girl in Vernon subsequently confessed to sexual assaults on a total of four children and said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to police affidavits. James A. Lanier, 33, who has lived in...
Road closed for tree removal
VERNON — Loveland Hill Road will be closed between Route 83 and Old Town Road today and Wednesday for the removal of several large trees. The closure will be in effect all day today and Wednesday. The trees are being removed in time for the beginning of the school...
Letter to the editor: Difficult to understand Killingly’s call
A recent rejection of a fully funded health center that would provide resources for the mental health of children in Killingly was disappointing. Mental illness is a disease. Just as there are many specific kinds of other diseases, there are many types of mental illnesses. Unfortunately, unless people have experienced the disease in a family member, a friend or themselves, they cannot know the devastation and suffering that it causes. Ultimately, it affects our society and the whole world. Neurological disorders of the brain (mental illness) need to be understood, respected and addressed.
Hearing set on eminent domain to obtain plaza
EAST HARTFORD — As a step forward in the plan to improve the conditions of properties within the Silver Lane corridor, the town is considering using eminent domain to take control of the poorly maintained Silver Lane Plaza. WHAT: A public hearing will be held to discuss the possibility...
Goodwin sells 3 buildings for $1.3M
EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University recently sold three buildings for $1.3 million. The properties at 1137 and 1125 Main St., as well as 16 Orchard St., were sold to Bailey’s Real Estate LLP on July 31. The two-story property at 1137 Main St. sits on 1.1 acres and...
