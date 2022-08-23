ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkston, SD

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

DWU inauguration set for this morning

The Inauguration of Dr. Daniel Kittle as the 21st President of Dakota Wesleyan University will take place at 11 AM this morning in the Sherman Center on the DWU campus. The installation ceremony is open to the public. A community celebration will follow to be held on Jackson Plaza and the lawn east of the Sherman Center.
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

One dead following Thursday morning motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – One man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction...
HUMBOLDT, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy