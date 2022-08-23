Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
DWU inauguration set for this morning
The Inauguration of Dr. Daniel Kittle as the 21st President of Dakota Wesleyan University will take place at 11 AM this morning in the Sherman Center on the DWU campus. The installation ceremony is open to the public. A community celebration will follow to be held on Jackson Plaza and the lawn east of the Sherman Center.
Thursday Corn Palace Festival entertainment features Randy Houser
Today marks the second day of this year’s Corn Palace Festival in downtown Mitchell. Vendors open at 11 AM, while the rides will open at 4 PM. Free entertainment at the Corn Palace Plaza begins at 5 PM, and Randy Houser will play the Palace at 7 PM. For...
One dead following Thursday morning motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – One man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction...
Mitchell Police asking for public’s help in locating dog that bit an individual
We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner and dog that was. involved in biting an individual on 08-25-22 around 6:00 am in the 500 block of. East 5th. An individual was bitten by a large black dog that was running loose. The. dog was described...
