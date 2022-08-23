Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Take to the Lake, Mutt Strutt, Garlic Festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
Ohio man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning
A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
'Dream On': Northeast Ohio author uses Cleveland as backdrop for new novel
CLEVELAND — Whether you’re a transplant or you’ve lived here your whole life. I think we can all agree that Northeast Ohio is a pretty cool place. And because of that, a local author is hoping to share her love for the Land with the world, one page at a time.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
cleveland19.com
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
New robot employee turning heads at Solon entertainment complex
SOLON, Ohio — On a Friday night out with the family at RollHouse in Solon, bowling can work up an appetite. This weekend, they are celebrating 30 years in business with throwback food prices. It's a good thing they brought on extra help. "We do have a new employee,"...
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
