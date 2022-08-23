ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

All’s Fair In…Maybe Not

Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WBBJ

Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time

DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
DRESDEN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Mayfield, KY
Society
Dawson Springs, KY
Society
City
Mayfield, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Dawson Springs, KY
City
Doylestown, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Wayne County, OH
Society
City
Mayfield, KY
County
Wayne County, OH
Local
Kentucky Society
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning

A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Church Street
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
cleveland19.com

Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Religion
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy