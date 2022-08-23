ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mwcconnection.com

Nevada football Week 0 opponent preview and prediction: New Mexico State

College football is BACK!! And, more importantly, Mountain West football is BACK with five Week 0 showdowns!. I’m biased, but perhaps the most intriguing Week 0 matchup will be between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the New Mexico State Aggies, the start of the Ken Wilson era in Reno and the Jerry Kill era in Las Cruces.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada Men's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

RENO, Nev. - Nevada Men's Basketball's 2022-23 non-conference slate will include six home games at Lawlor Event Center, as well as a Thanksgiving Week trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Pack offers fans in Reno their first look at the 2022-23 squad with an Oct. 21...
RENO, NV
Golf.com

Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes

The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fernley’s ‘Victory Project’ receives $25 million grant

FERNLEY -- With the awarding of a $25 million federal grant, Fernley’s logistic hub received a big boost Wednesday to connect Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 50, expand the dual access of two rail lines and become an important supply chain hub. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along...
FERNLEY, NV
Anthony J Lynch

The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11

The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
2news.com

$25 Million Grant For Fernley Infrastructure Project

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited northern Nevada today. He stopped in Fernley to highlight a $25 million grant for the Victory Logistics Project in Fernley which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50. It will also create an "inland port" to increase rail capacity in...
FERNLEY, NV
multihousingnews.com

BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M

The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
FALLON, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Olympic Valley man dies in crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person died Friday when a box truck crossed the center line of California 89 near Truckee and crashed into three vehicles going the other way, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP did not release the names of those involved, but the deceased is a 37-year-old...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV

