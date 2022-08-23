Read full article on original website
mwcconnection.com
Nevada football Week 0 opponent preview and prediction: New Mexico State
College football is BACK!! And, more importantly, Mountain West football is BACK with five Week 0 showdowns!. I’m biased, but perhaps the most intriguing Week 0 matchup will be between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the New Mexico State Aggies, the start of the Ken Wilson era in Reno and the Jerry Kill era in Las Cruces.
Reno's bowling stadium could be home for esports tournaments, says Mayor Hillary Schieve
A version of this story originally appeared on Nevada Newsmakers. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve wants the future of the downtown National Bowling Stadium to include the formation of University of Nevada, Reno bowling and esports teams, plus a renovation of the 27-year-old facility to include technology to host large national and international esports...
2news.com
Nevada Men's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule
RENO, Nev. - Nevada Men's Basketball's 2022-23 non-conference slate will include six home games at Lawlor Event Center, as well as a Thanksgiving Week trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Pack offers fans in Reno their first look at the 2022-23 squad with an Oct. 21...
Golf.com
Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes
The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fernley’s ‘Victory Project’ receives $25 million grant
FERNLEY -- With the awarding of a $25 million federal grant, Fernley’s logistic hub received a big boost Wednesday to connect Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 50, expand the dual access of two rail lines and become an important supply chain hub. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along...
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11
The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.
KOLO TV Reno
Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years. Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to...
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2news.com
$25 Million Grant For Fernley Infrastructure Project
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited northern Nevada today. He stopped in Fernley to highlight a $25 million grant for the Victory Logistics Project in Fernley which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50. It will also create an "inland port" to increase rail capacity in...
multihousingnews.com
BoaVida Group Buys West Nevada MHC for $13M
The buyer used a $7.5 million loan to finance the acquisition. Ideal MHP LLC, an entity linked to BoaVida Group, has purchased a 197-unit manufactured housing community in Fallon, Nev., for $13.1 million, according to Churchill County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was financed through a loan in the amount of $7.5 million from Columbia State Bank. A California-based private investor sold Ideal Mobile Home Community, with HARRI5 brokering the deal.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
Here’s a first look inside the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Point to something — anything — inside the new Legends Bay Casino and Court Cardinal will have an interesting story about it. That comfy-looking seat placed in front of a nearby slot machine? That’s a Gary Platt chair that Cardinal picked after sitting on every chair featured at a casino expo. The tables inside...
Wild horses of the American West brings life-size awareness campaign to Burning Man
A new herd of wild horses is descending on the Black Rock Desert for 2022’s Burning Man festival. The Wild Horses of the American West project is rounding up more than a dozen life-size sculptures from local and international artists to bring awareness to environmental concerns surrounding the West’s wild horses. ...
Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni
The dive team said a car with Rodni's body inside was found in Prosser Lake. Police have not yet confirmed that Rodni's body has been located.
KOLO TV Reno
Olympic Valley man dies in crash near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person died Friday when a box truck crossed the center line of California 89 near Truckee and crashed into three vehicles going the other way, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP did not release the names of those involved, but the deceased is a 37-year-old...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Felony arrest: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads deputies on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
