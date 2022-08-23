A guide to voter rights in Kentucky. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Kentucky, like many states, made temporary changes to voting access measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as early, no-excuse in-person voting. Now, that has become law and anyone can cast such a ballot on the Thursday, Friday or Saturday before an election. Meanwhile, the legislature in 2020 passed a law requiring photo identification at the polls.

Is there voter fraud in Kentucky?

The Kentucky attorney general's office received 14 complaints during the 2020 General Election related to allegations of voter fraud. Of these complaints, 11 were found to be unsubstantiated, while one was referred to a partner agency, one led to a guilty plea and one is pending trial.

Source: Spokesperson for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and voting records from the Kentucky State Board of Elections

Can convicted felons vote in Kentucky?

Under Kentucky’s constitution, anyone with a felony conviction loses their right to vote and hold public office in the state, though the governor has the option to restore such civil rights.

On his third day in office in 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order automatically restoring the right to vote for more than 140,000 people who had completed sentences for nonviolent felonies.

As of early 2021 , the number of people whose rights were restored by Beshear’s blanket pardon had grown to 178,390, though Kentucky still had one of the highest felon disenfranchisement rates in the nation — with nearly 6%, or 197,672 of its residents, unable to vote.

Attempts in the state legislature for a constitutional amendment to automatically restore such voting rights — largely supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans — have failed to pass over the past two decades.

Source: Kentucky constitution, governor's website

Voter ID laws in Kentucky

A law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2020 requires voters to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include a Kentucky driver's license or any military, college and Kentucky government ID. Voters also can get a free, state-issued ID card if they are at least 18 years old. If a voter doesn't have any of these IDs, they can also confirm their identity if an election officer knows them, or they can sign a special form at the polls and show poll workers either a Social Security card, ID card of any kind that includes their photo and name, a food stamp card with their name or a credit or debit card with their name.

Source: The Courier Journal

Can you vote early in Kentucky?

Kentucky established early in-person voting beginning with the 2022 primary election. Any qualified voter may cast a no-excuse, in-person ballot on the Thursday, Friday or Saturday immediately preceding election day. Certain qualified voters may also apply with their local county clerk's office to cast an excused in-person absentee ballot during normal business hours in the six business days immediately preceding the Thursday of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.

Source: Kentucky Secretary of State

Can you vote absentee in Kentucky?

The 2020 primary and general elections were the first time that Kentucky voters could request an absentee ballot without an excuse, due to an executive order responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Kentucky reverted back to the old rules on eligibility to vote through mail-in or hand-delivered absentee ballots. Those eligible to vote by this method must be unable to vote on election day or any of the early in-person voting days due to health, work or temporary residence excuses, or because of their age, disability or illness. The county clerk's office must receive the returned ballot before polls close on election day.

Source: Kentucky Secretary of State

Can you vote by mail in Kentucky?

In Kentucky's 2020 general election, 626,212 absentee ballots were mailed in or hand-delivered. The 2020 primary and general elections were the first time in state history that voters could request an absentee ballot without an excuse, due to an executive order responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Kentucky reverted back to the old rules on eligibility to vote through mail-in or hand-delivered absentee ballots. Those eligible to vote by this method must be unable to vote on election day or any of the early in-person voting days due to health, work or temporary residence excuses, or on account of their age, disability or illness. The county clerk's office must receive the returned ballot before polls close on election day in order to be counted.

Source: Kentucky Secretary of State

How does redistricting work in Kentucky?

Under Kentucky's constitution, the state legislature is responsible for redistricting every decade for its seats in Congress and within its own chambers. The legislative districts must be contiguous and divided "as nearly equal in population as may be without dividing any county, except where a county may include more than one district." The Kentucky Democratic Party has sued to block the new congressional and state House maps passed into law in 2022, arguing they violate the state constitution by excessively splitting urban areas and using extreme partisan gerrymandering to dilute the vote of Democratic strongholds. A judge ruled against a motion of Democrats to temporarily block the new maps − which are in effect for the 2022 elections − but the litigation is ongoing.

Source: Courier Journal

What is allowed at Kentucky polling places?

Under Kentucky law, campaign materials and electioneering are prohibited within 100 feet of the entrance to a building where a voting machine is located on election day.

Source: Kentucky law

*

EXPLORE BY STATE

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: A guide to voter rights in Kentucky. What you need to know before you cast a ballot