Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia volleyball opens season in challenging Penn State Classic

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will open up the 2022 regular season by participating in the Penn State Classic, taking on three separate teams from Aug. 26 to 27. WVU will face three teams over the span of two days, playing the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, the Duquesne Dukes, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Professors should cancel late classes for the Backyard Brawl

The Backyard Brawl, one of the most fervent rivalries of college football, is a time-honored tradition for students of both WVU and Pitt. The first game played between these adversaries was in 1895, with WVU taking the win. There have been 104 Backyard Brawls since its inception. Despite this extensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU volleyball wins opening matches against Loyola and Duquesne in Penn State Classic

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team won both of their games on Friday, starting the 2022 campaign 2-0 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania. The WVU squad started off the day in a tough battle with Loyola, eking out a 3-2 victory in a back and forth, tough match. West Virginia took sets 1, 4, and 5, while Loyola took 2 and 3.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

"The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry" debuts this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation. Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight

West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Week 1 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
Daily Athenaeum

GradLife 601: Music for the graduate soul

In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with the Montani Graduate String Quartet about their music, how they choose what to play and what happens when someone comes an goes with the group. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Athenaeum

STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette

Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
MORGANTOWN, WV

