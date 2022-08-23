Read full article on original website
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia volleyball opens season in challenging Penn State Classic
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will open up the 2022 regular season by participating in the Penn State Classic, taking on three separate teams from Aug. 26 to 27. WVU will face three teams over the span of two days, playing the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, the Duquesne Dukes, and...
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Professors should cancel late classes for the Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl, one of the most fervent rivalries of college football, is a time-honored tradition for students of both WVU and Pitt. The first game played between these adversaries was in 1895, with WVU taking the win. There have been 104 Backyard Brawls since its inception. Despite this extensive...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball wins opening matches against Loyola and Duquesne in Penn State Classic
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team won both of their games on Friday, starting the 2022 campaign 2-0 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania. The WVU squad started off the day in a tough battle with Loyola, eking out a 3-2 victory in a back and forth, tough match. West Virginia took sets 1, 4, and 5, while Loyola took 2 and 3.
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season
Predictions, predictions, and more predictions! See what Schuyler Callihan expects to take place this season for WVU.
Six True Freshmen in Line to See the Field This Fall for WVU
A few new faces that will make an impact for the Mountaineers in 2022.
WBOY
“The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry” debuts this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before the return of the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1, relive the historic moments with Gold and Blue Nation. Our new documentary, “The Brawl: Memories From a Bitter Rivalry,” will premiere across Gold and Blue Nation platforms on Sunday, Aug. 28. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football’s most fierce rivalries as it makes it’s return for the 2022 season.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
Pitt Preparing for West Virginia With Country Roads on Repeat
The Pitt Panthers are ready for an old-school showdown.
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Bridgeport, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
Daily Athenaeum
GradLife 601: Music for the graduate soul
In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with the Montani Graduate String Quartet about their music, how they choose what to play and what happens when someone comes an goes with the group. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia...
Fairmont, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Marion High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wvpublic.org
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Daily Athenaeum
STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
Comments / 2