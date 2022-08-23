Read full article on original website
Gallatin police searching for man accused of attempted murder
Gallatin police need the public's help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.
wjle.com
Thursday Crash Occurs Near Family Medical Center
Four people were involved in a two-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday afternoon on North Congress Boulevard near Family Medical Center. Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Teresa Bryant of New Home Road, Dowelltown was north on Highway 56 in a white 2008 Honda Civic turning right into the parking lot of Family Medical Center when her car was struck by a white 2020 Dodge van, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Johnson of Cookeville.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
wjle.com
Sheriff and Alexandria Police Chief Attend School Violence and Safety Summit
The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs conducted a School Violence and Safety Summit in Franklin TN. Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Ray and Alexandria Police Chief Chris Russell attended the Summit. Keynote speakers included Ms. Michele Gay, a parent whose child was killed in the Sandy...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
wjle.com
Prisoner caught with marijuana in the jail
A prisoner at the jail last week was found with a bag of marijuana hidden inside an arm brace she was wearing. 38-year-old Vilot Mae Tucker is charged with bringing contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution (jail). Her bond is $5,000 and she will be in court August 25. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on August 17 a corporal and another correctional officer accompanied a nurse into Tucker’s cell to examine her arm because she was wearing an arm brace. When Tucker removed the brace a baggie, containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, fell out onto the floor. The total weight of the bag was six grams. Tucker admitted that the substance was marijuana.
Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages after 2 catalytic converter thefts within a month
It's a crime that can cost you thousands of dollars, and it's getting worse in Tennessee.
BOLO CANCELED: Murfreesboro Police Looking for Person of Interest in Jack Brown’s Theft
Update 8-24-2022: A tip from a resident helped detectives identify the person of interest in the theft of property case at Jack Browns. The items have been returned to the business. Do you know this man? Detectives are attempting to identify him as a person of interest in a theft...
‘Get the dracos’: Man charged after shooting outside Antioch nightclub
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after a verbal altercation led to a shooting outside a nightclub in Antioch.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident Involving Semi-Truck on I-24 Early Tuesday, Followed by Second Accident Involving Semi-Truck Hauling Lumber
There was a fatal accident on I-24 between midnight and 1-AM on Tuesday morning. Evidently, a large FedEx tractor trailer truck was involved in the crash that ripped off a portion of the semi’s front end and engine bay. Reports indicate at least one person was killed in the...
newstalk941.com
Dunaway: Illegal Activity Present After Livingston PD Did Not Investigate Domestic Abuse Allegation
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said he believes there was illegal activity after Livingston Police did not investigate a domestic assault allegation involving former Alderman Chris Speck. Dunaway sent a report from a TBI investigation to the Board of Aldermen in a letter on Monday. However, Dunaway said that because the...
‘Screaming for help’: Nashville woman survives after family member stabs multiple people, leaving scars
The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece.
fox17.com
Police identify 13-year-old killed in South Nashville shooting
UPDATE: Metro Police have identified the teen killed in a shooting Monday night on Benzing Road as 13-year-old Abiel Euceda. Police say Euceda had walked to an acquaintance's house, a 16-year-old teen, when the shooting occurred. Homicide detectives are still investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental. Police say...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
