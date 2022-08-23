A prisoner at the jail last week was found with a bag of marijuana hidden inside an arm brace she was wearing. 38-year-old Vilot Mae Tucker is charged with bringing contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution (jail). Her bond is $5,000 and she will be in court August 25. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on August 17 a corporal and another correctional officer accompanied a nurse into Tucker’s cell to examine her arm because she was wearing an arm brace. When Tucker removed the brace a baggie, containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, fell out onto the floor. The total weight of the bag was six grams. Tucker admitted that the substance was marijuana.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO