Smithville, TN

wjle.com

Thursday Crash Occurs Near Family Medical Center

Four people were involved in a two-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday afternoon on North Congress Boulevard near Family Medical Center. Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Teresa Bryant of New Home Road, Dowelltown was north on Highway 56 in a white 2008 Honda Civic turning right into the parking lot of Family Medical Center when her car was struck by a white 2020 Dodge van, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Johnson of Cookeville.
DOWELLTOWN, TN
Smithville, TN
Dekalb County, TN
Smithville, TN
Dekalb County, TN
wjle.com

Sheriff and Alexandria Police Chief Attend School Violence and Safety Summit

The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs conducted a School Violence and Safety Summit in Franklin TN. Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Ray and Alexandria Police Chief Chris Russell attended the Summit. Keynote speakers included Ms. Michele Gay, a parent whose child was killed in the Sandy...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
Charlie Parker
wjle.com

Prisoner caught with marijuana in the jail

A prisoner at the jail last week was found with a bag of marijuana hidden inside an arm brace she was wearing. 38-year-old Vilot Mae Tucker is charged with bringing contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution (jail). Her bond is $5,000 and she will be in court August 25. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on August 17 a corporal and another correctional officer accompanied a nurse into Tucker’s cell to examine her arm because she was wearing an arm brace. When Tucker removed the brace a baggie, containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, fell out onto the floor. The total weight of the bag was six grams. Tucker admitted that the substance was marijuana.
SMITHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police identify 13-year-old killed in South Nashville shooting

UPDATE: Metro Police have identified the teen killed in a shooting Monday night on Benzing Road as 13-year-old Abiel Euceda. Police say Euceda had walked to an acquaintance's house, a 16-year-old teen, when the shooting occurred. Homicide detectives are still investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental. Police say...
NASHVILLE, TN

