Pearland, TX

CultureMap Houston

Pivotal Houston Astros slugger plays first pro game in front of family from Cuba

A beloved and pivotal Houston Astros star got an extra boost on Tuesday, August 23 against the Minnesota Twins. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who defected from his native Cuba in order to live out his big league dreams in the United States, played in front of his family as a professional ballgame for the first time. The team rallied and won 4-2 against Minnesota.
CultureMap Houston

Global superstar DJ and red-hot rappers headline new downtown music festival

A promising spring music and arts fest that was forced to postpone to fall has just revealed its headlining performers. We Are One Music & Arts Festival has announced their anticipated lineup for their event, which goes down November at Eleanor Tinsley Park (18-3600 Allen Pkwy). Headliners will include stars such as international EDM/house DJ Tiësto, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, among many others.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin

It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
ALVIN, TX
