Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
Buttigieg reflects on one year of parenthood
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg marked one year of parenthood with a post on Medium this weekend, recalling the day when he first discovered he and his husband Chasten would be adopting twins. The soon-to-be parent remembered feeling both delighted and uncertain on the sunny afternoon when he got the news,...
Fact check: No evidence Trump said anyone under FBI investigation is not qualified to be president
Trump leaned heavily on criticism of rival Hillary Clinton during his 2016 campaign. But there's no evidence he made the claimed statement.
Comments / 0