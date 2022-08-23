NYC weather: A warmer-than-normal winter? More intense snowstorms? Forecasters issue latest predictions

Read full article on original website
NYC weather: What does Staten Island need to end ‘severe drought’ conditions? An expert explains
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A dry August on Staten Island delivered some much-needed rain earlier this week, but the borough still remains in a state of “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Central Park’s climate station has received four fewer inches of precipitation compared to normal...
NIH Director's Blog
Threat to the New York City water supply--plutonium
The mayor of the City of New York received an anonymous letter on April 1st 1985 threatening to contaminate the water supply with plutonium unless all criminal charges against Mr Bernhard Goetz, the suspect in a dramatic subway shooting incident, were dismissed by April 11th 1985. Local and Federal authorities were called upon to evaluate the credibility of the threat and to institute a "round the clock" monitoring program by New York City personnel. The Environmental Measurements Laboratory, EML, was requested by the City to analyse a composite, large volume (approximately 175 litres) drinking water sample collected by City personnel on April 16th 1985. The concentration measured was 21 fCi/l which was a factor of 100 greater than previously observed results in our data base, and the mass isotopic content of the plutonium was very unusual. Additional samples were collected one to three months later at various distribution points in the water supply system. The plutonium concentrations were much lower and comparable to EML's earlier data. Mass isotopic analysis of these samples provided more reasonable compositions but with high uncertainties due to very low plutonium concentration. Recent measurements of large volume samples, approximately 1000 litres, collected in the Fall of 1985 from the New York City and New Jersey water supplies showed identical plutonium concentrations of 0.05 fCi/l. Mass isotopic analyses indicated similar 240Pu/239Pu ratios which were slightly lower than global fallout estimates. Due to our inability to confirm the elevated plutonium concentration value for the composite sample of April 16th 1985, it is impossible to conclude whether the threat to contaminate the New York City water supply was actually carried out or whether the sample was contaminated prior to receipt at EML.
STORM WATCH: Heavy morning rain expected Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says it will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds before soaking rain returns tomorrow.
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
A year after Hurricane Ida, city comptroller denies hundreds of Staten Island claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped record levels of rainfall on New York City, inundating homes and killing at least 13 people, the city comptroller denied every homeowner’s negligence claim filed to the office. The denial of 4,703 citywide claims, first...
Offshore wind energy explained: How it works and what it could mean for Staten Island and NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With large spinning blades wider than two football fields and massive turbines twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, offshore wind farms are slated to become a significant supplier of energy in the United States in the coming years. New York is allocating half a...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
morristowngreen.com
Road Trip: The New York Air Show, Aug. 27-28
I got a chance to go behind the scenes at The New York Air Show’s media day Thursday. We saw the Thunderbirds and their support crew fly in, and had the chance to interview some of the pilots. Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler flies the specially painted F-16C of the...
fox5ny.com
New York's life expectancy falls, largest drop in the nation: CDC
NEW YORK - Life expectancy in New York dropped by more than three years in 2020. The bombshell revelation from the CDC is that in the year 2020, New Yorkers were dying three years earlier on average, representing the largest decline in the country. The decline dropped New York State...
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?
Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say
A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York
There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City
2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
Con Edison: Outages scattered across Staten Island after thunderstorms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Scattered outages throughout Staten Island left around 2,000 homes without power Monday evening. Con Edison’s outage map as of 6:30 p.m. indicated more than half of those homes were located within the New Springville area. A partial outage in Clifton is also affecting just over 100 homes.
NYC partners with Amazon to prevent sale of illegal license plate covers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the world’s largest online retailers is joining New York City’s crusade against covered and obstructed license plates. For years, motorists have been devising different ways to avoid bridge tolls and tickets from the city’s speed and red light cameras, often covering their license plates with products purchased online that render the plates unreadable by cameras.
Bon Appétit
The Best Restaurants in Rockaway Beach, Queens
Every weekend during the summer, New Yorkers travel to the Rockaways by subway or ferry to lie like sardines along the vast shoreline. On the barrier peninsula about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, longtime storefronts and newly erected apartment complexes sit wall-to-wall on the same blocks, under the constant thrum of low-flying planes coming in and out of nearby JFK Airport. And soft, warm weather waves send hundreds of beginner surfers flying shaky-legged into the sand on neon foam surfboards. It’s a great place for a day trip from the city, and worth the cab ride if you’re on a long layover too.
How happy is NYC? According to a new study, Big Apple residents are moderately joyful.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers usually get a bad rap: We’re tough-talking, callous and ruthless, maddened by our tiny apartments and all-black attire. But according to a recent study, those stereotypes might be false -- our state’s happiness meter is actually pretty darn high. “Happiness may be...
tornadopix.com
New York City health officials have warned of cases of lead poisoning linked to traditional ceramic utensils
The New York City Health Department warned residents not to use traditional ceramic utensils for cooking or serving food or drinks after the agency recorded more than a dozen cases of lead poisoning linked to crockery and dishes. In a news release Tuesday, the department said it has investigated 15...
