ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden wins and Roe reversal nearly wipe out GOP enthusiasm edge in midterms

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAFzC_0hRkFruT00

A recent string of high-profile victories for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats appears to have reinvigorated enthusiasm among the party's base ahead of the midterm elections .

Before departing Washington, D.C., for a two-week vacation from South Carolina to Delaware , Biden ushered in a veterans healthcare bill , a $50 billion semiconductor manufacturing bill , and gargantuan climate legislation billed as curbing inflation and saw national average gas prices , a favorite attack line for Republicans, decrease for more than two straight months.

BIDEN'S POLL NUMBERS STILL TIGHTLY TIED TO INFLATION DESPITE RECENT WINS

Meanwhile, a Sunday poll from NBC News showed Democrats trailing Republicans by just two points in terms of voter enthusiasm. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans and 66% of Democrats responded with either a "9" or a "10" when asked by NBC about their level of interest in the coming elections. For comparison, Republicans led Democrats by 17 points in NBC's March poll.

Several Democratic officials told the Washington Examiner that this polling shift is "twofold" and should be attributed to Biden's wins and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

"We're seeing the Republican Party that's just voted against lowering prescription drug prices, the Republican Party that just voted against capping insulin prices and lowering energy costs and voting against veterans' healthcare and voting against bringing supply chains home. That is what people are tuning into now with just under 90 days to go," one senior aide said. "The flip side of it is the Dobbs decision , I think, has really, like, highlighted the focus and highlighted where the Republican Party is going."

Two Democratic officials suggested that the party will see an even larger polling bounce as Republicans are forced to address the multiple investigations focusing on former President Donald Trump and those in his orbit, specifically an Espionage Act inquiry from the Justice Department that resulted in a surprise FBI raid of the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in early August.

One of those officials predicted that Democrats up for election in November will be able to message around actual policies, essentially ignoring the Trump issue entirely and forcing Republican voters to choose between the "cult" of Trump and "lawmakers who actually want to lower costs for all Americans."

Three Republican campaign strategists rejected the notion that Democrats won't campaign on Trump , with one strategist even claiming that the "unjustified" Mar-a-Lago raid would help the GOP come November.

Multiple polls, including one published Aug. 18 by Reuters and Ipsos, show the majority of Republican voters lining up behind Trump on the topic of the raid. Other polls, including offerings from the Economist and Rasmussen , found that less than half of independent voters approved of the raid. Republican voter enthusiasm, however, did slightly decrease in the Economist's poll compared to past samplings.

Despite his strong end to the summer, Biden's own approval ratings remain underwater. RealClearPolitics's polling average found Biden's approval hovering at 41% on Monday, with 55% disapproving of his job as president.

The White House said it hopes to continue amplifying its recent success in the coming weeks after the president returns from vacation. White House officials said that, in total, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris , Cabinet secretaries, and other high-profile administration figures will make 35 trips to 23 different states before Nov. 4.

"Our goal for the next few weeks is simple: Take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are," senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn and White House communications director Kate Bedingfield wrote in a recent memo to White House chief of staff Ron Klain . "Other upcoming events will illustrate how President Biden worked to get things done, including passing a historic gun safety law and making smart investments to keep our competitive edge and rebuild American manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Several Democratic groups plan to supplement Biden's own messaging push with a $10 million TV ad campaign running for the next 90 days in an effort to define Democrats' legislative wins in voters' minds.

"It is essential that people understand the magnitude of what just happened," Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of campaigns at the League of Conservation Voters, said of the push. "We need to aggressively tell this story."

Comments / 542

ruggedk
4d ago

So your trying to tell us that everyone out there has forgotten what Biden has done to this country? 😂 not buying it and neither are majority of the American people.

Reply(162)
343
Lilacs
4d ago

Republicans aren't perfect but no one will forget the Democrats destruction, inflation, cost of rent, gas and groceries, the illegals, treatment of seniors, homeless and veterans and pushing EV and no gas appliances and motor vehicles that Americans can't afford

Reply(51)
238
Don't care Do you?
4d ago

Pulling out all stops are you NBC? Like bidens climate change bill is a win? Watch inflation increase after this 'win'. Bet you think his border policy another. And selling our oil reserves to adversaries. Is that also a win. biden must be getting tired of winning so much. he's an almost walking, talking disaster.

Reply(22)
121
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Anita Dunn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Tightly#Nbc News#Democratic#The Washington Examiner#The Supreme Court#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy