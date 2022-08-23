Read full article on original website
One of the UK’s most isolated homes has just hit the market
We all need a spot of privacy from time to time, and one great way to bag some of that sweet alone time is to go somewhere really remote. And if you’re really into fleeing the rest of humanity? Well, you could soon be the proud owner of one of the UK’s most isolated homes.
Yikes! Brewdog is charging £7.10 for a pint of Punk IPA at its massive new Waterloo bar
An absolutely colossal new Brewdog bar has just opened its doors in Waterloo. Covering a daunting 26,500 square feet over two floors, this pub-on-steroids can house up to 1,775 thirsty punters at once, and has a claim to the title of London’s biggest drinking den. But unfortunately, its mammoth size hasn’t led to economies of scale: beer fans have been outraged to learn that a pint of Brewdog’s own Punk IPA will set them back £7.10.
The South Bank is getting a huge new skyscraper
London’s celebrity-status skyline has been looking pretty good since its glow-up when the Shard was erected in 2009. It’s difficult to imagine the iconic view looking any different. Well, Sadiq has given the thumbs up to a new project, and if it goes ahead, a new 25-storey cloud-buster...
Everything you need to know about the August rail strikes
Do you have plans for a nice staycation this August? Maybe a trip up north to see the folks, or a hill climbing getaway in Wales? You might want to rethink your transport plans, because three more days of UK-wide rail strikes are coming up this month. The news follows...
This 100-year-old machiya in Kyoto is now a boutique hotel, café and shop
Walk around Kyoto and you’ll be amazed by the city’s well-preserved historical architecture including the many Kyo-machiya or traditional townhouses dotted all over the city. To breathe new life into these old residences, many machiya have been restored and renovated into boutique hotels, guest houses, restaurants and stores. One such project is this historical machiya in Higashiyama, which now houses retail store POJ Studio, café Kissa Kishin and accommodation by Maana Homes.
Enjoy afternoon tea while cruising around Tokyo in a double-decker London bus
Looking for a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience in Tokyo? Throughout September, you can enjoy tea while cruising around Tokyo in a blazing red London bus. The retro double-decker bus belongs to the Routemaster series, which was built in the 1960s. Its second floor has been remodelled into a café with 20 seats, from where you’ll have good views of the city.
Meatballs for £1. IKEA in Tottenham is having a ‘Farewell Festival’
Soon north Londoners will have to go elsewhere for their Swedish flat-pack furniture, reasonably priced homeware and inevitable meatballs, because at the end of August IKEA Tottenham is closing its doors for good. The good news is before we wave bye-bye to the Edmonton store is that it’s having a...
You can now pre-book Battersea Power Station’s ‘great glass elevator’
In the sequel to Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Charlie and his great uncle board a big see-through lift that pings them right into space. This one’s not quite as thrilling (or scary), but soon you’ll be able to ride a panoramic glass lift all the way to the top of Battersea Power Station’s chimney.
This dreamy new night train will go from Amsterdam all the way to the Austrian Alps
Among the many, many benefits of night trains, one of their key attractions is the fact that they are so darn easy. You doze off in one place, cover vast distances while you sleep and wake up in an entirely new place, hopefully supremely well-rested, chilled-out and ready for a day of exploring.
Five million red spider lilies are blooming at this Saitama park in autumn
Kinchakuda Manjushage Park in Saitama prefecture’s Hidaka city is one of the best places near Tokyo to see spider lilies, also known as higanbana or manjushage in Japanese. With about five million spider lilies expected to bloom between September 17 and October 2, the sprawling Saitama park will be bringing back its annual autumn flower festival.
Just announced: Everton Road is Singapore's coolest street of 2022
With Haji Lane having been named one of the top 10 coolest streets in the world last year, we’ve all been eagerly anticipating to see which street is Singapore’s coolest this year. And with much fanfare, it’s Everton Road, a typically underrated street that has rows of pre-war shophouses and colourful street art murals.
Revealed: the coolest streets in the world right now, according to Time Out
What makes a street the coolest in the world? Well, to be honest, a whole range of stuff. It can be about food and drink estabs, museums, parks or art galleries. A cool street can be a vibrant community space, a thriving business district or just a place that oozes fabulous vibes.
Tai Ping Shan ranks 7th in the world’s coolest streets
Time Out World’s Coolest Streets ranking is back, and our humble micro-neighbourhood Tai Ping Shan nabbed the seventh spot on the list. Annually, Time Out invites thousands of people around the globe to participate in the Time Out Index survey. This year, 20,000 city dwellers from all over the world, including Hongkongers, answered questions about specific streets they think are the coolest to visit as a local or a traveller, including fun places to explore when it comes to food and culture. The Time Out Index survey results were combined with the expertise of our local editors, and streets were chosen not only for all the cool stuff it represents but also for their pandemic-era community spirit.
Now London’s bin men are going on strike
In another blow to the Tory government’s record on industrial relations, east London bin men are now going on strike. Rubbish collectors in the borough of Newham have announced week-long industrial action, ending on September 3. A spokesman for the Unite union, which represents the workers involved, said: ‘What...
Europe’s drought is officially the worst in 500 years
If you’ve been trekking around pretty much anywhere in Europe over the past few weeks, you’ll have noticed things are looking a little… parched. Much of the continent is suffering from an unprecedented drought. In fact, according to one report, it could be the continent’s worst drought in over 500 years.
The best US penthouses on Airbnb
Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouse properties. Got a special occasion coming up? Feel like playing The Great Gatsby for a night? Whatever the reason, we all deserve a little luxury every now and then and splashing out on a penthouse stay is a great way to get it. And be it a jaw-dropper at any cost or something more affordable with a wow-factor that you could split with pals, Airbnb has the perfect cast of perfect penthouses. You’re in good hands. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Plus, we’ve got something to meet every price point, too. So invite the whole family, all your besties, or keep it intimate with your beau and start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.
