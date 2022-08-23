Southeastern Grocers Invests in Associates’ Futures by Awarding $70,000 in College Scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is awarding $70,000 in college scholarships to 28 associates to help fund their future education.

The SEG Scholarship Program has provided more than $125,000 in scholarships since its founding in 2020. Each academic school year, interested associates with at least six months of tenure are encouraged to apply for the scholarship program after obtaining a high school diploma or equivalent degree. This year, each of the 28 scholarship recipients were awarded $2,500 from the grocer to help cover the cost of courses, books and more for the upcoming semester.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we passionately believe our people are our future. As a people-first company, we are committed to investing in our associates and helping them thrive during every stage of life. Our SEG Scholarship Program is one of many ways we help to propel our associates forward through education, growth and development in addition to job-specific trainings, professional development courses and GED completion programs. We are dedicated to fostering and supporting an inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate their differences and be their true, authentic selves, which is what makes Southeastern Grocers a great place to work.”

SEG makes it a priority to invest in its people inside and outside of its stores by empowering associates to set goals and make the most of their careers. Aimee Clesi, a recent University of Florida graduate, former SEG associate and one of this year’s prestigious Rhodes Scholars, personally credits her tenure at SEG for shaping her leadership skills.

Aimee Clesi, Southeastern Grocers Associate, said, “I began working at Harveys Supermarket during high school to save for college and continued working while attending the University of Florida where I double majored in philosophy and history. During my tenure, I was able to gain experience working in every department, which taught me how to work well with others, be a team member, lead a team and provide exceptional customer service. SEG even allowed me to temporarily relocate to a Winn-Dixie in Tallahassee when my fellowship at the Supreme Court of Florida took me away from my home city so I could continue working and learning. While it was sometimes challenging to balance classes, my fellowship and work, I knew that while I was working, I was also gaining valuable lessons and real-life experiences that would help to shape my future.”

SEG offers associates flexible scheduling, a comprehensive benefit package that includes a 401K matching program, associate discounts, quarterly bonuses and great health benefits including medical, dental and vision. In addition, SEG promotes work-life balance with paid time off, paid holidays and paid parental leave, as well as a casual dress code and a culture of belonging and social responsibility.

SEG has earned recent recognition by The Silicon Review ® as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022 and has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® for two consecutive years. Additionally, SEG was featured as the top supermarket in the retail space in Newsweek ’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 and was the only grocer featured in Newsweek ’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking no. 48 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

The grocer, in partnership with its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, actively supports the communities it serves throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. To date this year, the grocer has already donated nearly 10 million meals to alleviate hunger, funded more than 250 educational scholarships to the legacies of fallen and disabled service members through its partnership with Folds of Honor and is currently accepting applications for its Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity.

SEG believes its team should reflect its diverse customers and is always seeking associates with all levels of experience and backgrounds to develop and empower based on individual goals. Those interested in joining the SEG family are encouraged to visit www.segrocers.com/careers or a local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store for more information.

