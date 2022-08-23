ABBYY Appoints Gabrielle Lukianchuk as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Brand and market accelerator Gabrielle Lukianchuk joins ABBYY as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Throughout her 25-year career, Lukianchuk has been a pioneer in leading transformative approaches to marketing centered on the customer. Her intentional storytelling approach on a global scale has enabled GTM strategies with measured business impact at technology organizations such as ConvergeOne, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide and CA Technologies/Broadcom. As a member of ABBYY’s executive management team, Gabrielle will lead the global marketing function to accelerate the growth of the company’s market leadership in the intelligent process automation (IPA) market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005292/en/

Gabrielle Lukianchuk joins ABBYY as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate the company’s growth in the intelligent process automation (IPA) market. Her bold approach to intentional storytelling with a focus on the customer will be a driving force to driving global go-to-market strategies that deliver exponential business impact. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gabrielle and her team will be pivotal as we complete our transition to the IPA market. Our ambition to be a leader in this market requires effective market communication and a brand that reflects ABBYY’s innovation and top-quality products. Crucially, Gabrielle will focus on further tightening collaboration with our customers as we help them achieve their intelligent automation goals,” said Ulf Persson, Chief Executive Officer at ABBYY. “Gabrielle’s leadership style, creativity, and metrics-driven approach will significantly impact ABBYY and our customers.”

Lukianchuk commented, “The ABBYY brand is proven with a 30+ year track record of enabling exponential business growth for our customers globally. I am absolutely thrilled to join the ABBYY team as Chief Marketing Officer to lead marketing efforts globally and build on our strong momentum in today’s intelligent process automation market. The ABBYY team and innovative solutions offer extraordinary opportunities for organizations to embrace working smarter and faster while keeping the focus on delivering superior customer experiences.”

Lukianchuk holds a Master of Business Administration, in Marketing, from California Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts in Music from California State University, Los Angeles. She is a passionate supporter of women’s leadership in technology and diversity.

ABOUT ABBYY

ABBYY powers intelligent automation. We reimagine the way people work and how companies accelerate business by delivering the intelligence that fuels automation platforms. Our solutions transform enterprise data and empower you with the insights you need to work smarter and faster. We help more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a US-based global company with offices in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company/about-us/.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005292/en/

CONTACT: Gina Ray, APR

ABBYY

gina.ray@abbyy.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING DATA MANAGEMENT DIGITAL MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS

SOURCE: ABBYY

PUB: 08/23/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 08/23/2022 07:02 AM