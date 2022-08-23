Mythic Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Gilles Gallant, BPharm PhD FOPQ as Chief Development Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Mythic Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugate-based therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, announced today the appointment of Gilles Gallant, BPharm, PhD, FOPQ, to the new position of Chief Development Officer. The company also announced that Mythic co-founder and CEO Alex Nichols, PhD, has transitioned in order to pursue new opportunities.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Gallant join our team at Mythic,” said Brian Fiske, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “His extensive experience in oncology drug development, in particular antibody-drug conjugates, and proven track record building and leading global clinical development teams will strengthen our capability to pursue the clinical development of our lead program in lung cancer as well as our broader product pipeline.”

As Chief Development Officer, Dr. Gallant is responsible for the strategy, direction, and execution of the company’s clinical development program. He will provide leadership and direction to Clinical Operations, Clinical Sciences, Data Management/Biometrics, and Drug Safety.

Dr. Gallant joins Mythic from Daiichi Sankyo, where he was Senior Vice President Global Head of Oncology Clinical Development and led the development of the company’s global oncology portfolio. At Daiichi, he built and led the team that guided the clinical development, the global regulatory submission and worldwide approval of the antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu® for the treatment of patients with advanced breast cancer, gastric cancer and lung cancer (NSCLC).

Dr. Gallant previously held leadership roles in clinical oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb, Human Genome Sciences and Biomarin, leading programs for Taxol ® and Talzenna ™. He received his doctorate in medicinal chemistry and bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the Université de Montréal in Québec, Canada and is a Fellow of the Order of Pharmacists of Québec (FOPQ).

“I am delighted to be joining Mythic’s leadership team at an exciting time for the company and the field of ADCs,” said Dr. Gallant. “It is an extraordinary opportunity to blend the experience I have gained in research and development of ADCs in oncology with a truly creative approach to dramatically improve their clinical performance in both efficacy and safety.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to welcome Gilles to Mythic as well as extend our sincere appreciation to Alex for his dedication and contributions to Mythic since its founding in 2017,” said Bryan Roberts, Partner of Venrock and a member of Mythic’s Board of Directors. “Beginning with nothing other than a mission to improve patient care, over the last five years Mythic has built a strong foundation and world-class team. The company is well-positioned to develop a pipeline of safer and more effective ADCs, beginning with its lead program.”

The Mythic Board of Directors has initiated a search for Dr. Nichols’ successor. In the interim, Brian Fiske, PhD, Co-founder, and Chief Scientific Officer and Sandra Poole, MASc, PEng, Chief Operating Officer, together with Dr. Gallant, have assumed responsibilities for the operational management of the Company.

About Mythic Therapeutics

Mythic Therapeutics is a product-platform company developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to exhibit unparalleled therapeutic index and efficacy. The Company’s FateControl technology specifically enhances ADC uptake in targeted tissues by manipulating the fate of the ADC within the cell, thereby expanding the disease and patient profiles that can be treated with Mythic’s ADCs. The Company’s major investors include Venrock, Viking Global Investors, and First Round Capital.

For more information, visit: www.mythictx.com

