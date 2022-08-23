Stone tools differences across three capuchin monkey populations: food's physical properties, ecology, and culture

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Electron-phonon coupling and vibrational properties of size-selected linear carbon chains by resonance Raman scattering
UV resonance Raman spectroscopy of size-selected linear sp-carbon chains unveils vibrational overtones and combinations up to the fifth order. Thanks to the tunability of the synchrotron source, we excited each H-terminated polyyne (HCnH with n"‰="‰8,10,12) to the maxima of its vibronic absorption spectrum allowing us to precisely determine the electronic and vibrational structure of the ground and excited states for the main observed vibrational mode. Selected transitions are shown to enhance specific overtone orders in the Raman spectrum in a specific way that can be explained by a simple analytical model based on Albrecht's theory of resonance Raman scattering. The determined Huang"“Rhys factors indicate a strong and size-dependent electron-phonon coupling increasing with the sp-carbon chain length.
Nature.com
Inequality can double the energy required to secure universal decent living
Ecological breakdown and economic inequality are among the largest contemporary global challenges, and the issues are thoroughly entangled "“ as they have been throughout the history of civilisations. Yet, the global economy continues toward ecological crises, and inequalities remain far higher than citizens believe to be fair. Here, we explore the role of inequality, alongside traditional drivers of ecological impacts, in determining global energy requirements for providing universal decent living. We consider scenarios from fair inequality "“ where inequalities mirror public ideals "“ through a fairly unequal world, to one with a super-rich global elite. The energy-costs of inequality appear far more significant than population: even fair levels increase the energy required to provide universal decent living by 40%, and a super-rich global 1% could consume as much energy as would providing decent living to 1.7 billion. We finish by arguing that total population remains important nonetheless, but for reasons beyond ecological impacts.
Nature.com
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
Nature.com
Whole-genome resequencing of Chinese pangolins reveals a population structure and providing insights into their conservation
Pangolins belong to the placental mammal order of Pholidota, representing one of the most unusual orders of mammals due to their overlapping epidermal scales, myrmecophagous diet, lack of teeth, and their extraordinarily elongated tongue. Their overlapping epidermal scalesoften earn them colourful nicknames like “walking pinecones” or "perambulating artichokes". They play important roles in ecosystems, including predators of social insects, creators of burrows, hosts of endo and ectoparasites, and also prey for other predators. There are eight species of pangolins. Four species live in Africa viz Black-bellied pangolin (Manis tetradactyla), White-bellied pangolin (Manis tricuspis), Giant ground pangolin (Manis gigantea) and Temminck's ground pangolin (Manis temminckii). The four species found in Asia include Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis), Malayan pangolin (Manis javanica) and the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). Because of their overexploitation, all the eight extant pangolin species have undergone severe population decline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing of microstructured multimaterial composites
Microstructured composites with hierarchically arranged fillers fabricated by three-dimensional (3D) printing show enhanced properties along the fillers' alignment direction. However, it is still challenging to achieve good control of the filler arrangement and high filler concentration simultaneously, which limits the printed material's properties. In this study, we develop a magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing technique (MDOD) to print aligned microplatelet reinforced composites. By performing drop-on-demand printing using aqueous slurry inks while applying an external magnetic field, MDOD can print composites with microplatelet fillers aligned at set angles with high filler concentrations up to 50"‰vol%. Moreover, MDOD allows multimaterial printing with voxelated control. We showcase the capabilities of MDOD by printing multimaterial piezoresistive sensors with tunable performances based on the local microstructure and composition. MDOD thus creates a large design space to enhance the mechanical and functional properties of 3D printed electronic or sensing devices using a wide range of materials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Comparison of leg dynamic models for quadrupedal robots with compliant backbone
Many quadrupeds are capable of power efficient gaits, especially trot and gallop, thanks to their flexible trunk. The oscillations of the system that includes the backbone, the tendons and musculature, store and release elastic energy, helping a smooth deceleration and a fast acceleration of the hindquarters and forequarters, which improves the dynamics of running and its energy efficiency. Forelegs and hindlegs play a key role in generating the bending moment in the trunk. In this paper we present our studies aimed at modeling and reproducing such phenomena for efficient quadrupedal robot locomotion. We propose a model, called mass-mass-spring model, that overcomes the limitation of existing models, and demonstrate that it allows studying how the masses of the legs generate a flexing force that helps the natural bending of the trunk during gallop. We apply our model toÂ six animals, that adoptÂ two different galloping patternsÂ (calledÂ transverseÂ and rotatory), and compare their energy efficiency.
Nature.com
Pneumolysin boosts the neuroinflammatory response to Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced endocytosis
In pneumococcal meningitis, bacterial growth in the cerebrospinal fluid results in lysis, the release of toxic factors, and subsequent neuroinflammation. Exposure of primary murine glia to Streptococcus pneumoniae lysates leads to strong proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production, blocked by inhibition of the intracellular innate receptor Nod1. Lysates enhance dynamin-dependent endocytosis, and dynamin inhibition reduces neuroinflammation, blocking ligand internalization. Here we identify the cholesterol-dependent cytolysin pneumolysin as a pro-endocytotic factor in lysates, its elimination reduces their proinflammatory effect. Only pore-competent pneumolysin enhances endocytosis in a dynamin-, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase- and potassium-dependent manner. Endocytic enhancement is limited to toxin-exposed parts of the membrane, the effect is rapid and pneumolysin permanently alters membrane dynamics. In a murine model of pneumococcal meningitis, mice treated with chlorpromazine, a neuroleptic with a complementary endocytosis inhibitory effect show reduced neuroinflammation. Thus, the dynamin-dependent endocytosis emerges as a factor in pneumococcal neuroinflammation, and its enhancement by a cytolysin represents a proinflammatory control mechanism.
Nature.com
Spatiotemporal changes of bacterial communities during a cyanobacterial bloom in a subtropical water source reservoir ecosystem in China
Cyanobacterial blooms, which not only threaten the health and stability of aquatic ecosystems but also influence the microbial community within, emerges as one of the most concerning problems in China. However, how cyanobacterial blooms affect the spatiotemporal variation of aquatic microbial communities remains relatively unclear. In this study, we used high-throughput sequencing to investigate how the cyanobacterial and bacterial community spatiotemporally vary along with main cyanobacterial bloom phases in upstream rivers of a eutrophicated water source reservoir. Both cyanobacterial and bacterial diversities in each river were significantly lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) during the bloom outbreak phase, showing the apparent influence of cyanobacterial bloom. Dominant cyanobacterial taxa included Cyanobacteriales and Synechococcales, and dominant bacterial taxa comprised Acinetobacter, CL500-29, hgcI clade, Limnohabitans, Flavobacterium, Rhodoluna, Porphyrobacter, Rhodobacter, Pseudomonas, and Rhizobiales, whose changes of relative abundance along with the bloom indicated distinct community composition. Non-metric multidimensional scaling analysis proved that community composition had significant difference amongst bloom phases. Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) with LDA effect size analysis (LEfSe) identified unique dominant cyanobacterial and bacterial OTUs at different phases in each river, indicating spatiotemporal variations of communities. Canonical correlation analysis or redundancy analysis revealed that at different bloom phases communities of each river had distinct correlation patterns with the environmental parameters (temperature, ammonium, nitrate, and total phosphorus etc.), implying the spatial variations of microbial communities. Overall, these results expand current understanding on the spatiotemporal variations of microbial communities due to cyanobacterial blooms. Microbial interactions during the bloom may shed light on controlling cyanobacterial blooms in the similar aquatic ecosystems.
Nature.com
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Positive behavioral effect of sensory integration intervention in young children with autism spectrum disorder
Sensory integration occupational therapy (SI-OT) might be useful for autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in younger age, according to Pusponegoro. Previous studies were still limited, especially in younger age. This study evaluated the effect of SI-OT in improving positive behaviors of ASD children aged 2"“5 years. Methods. Non-randomized controlled trial...
Nature.com
Abrupt drainage of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia, observed by satellite in 2020
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 190 (2022) Cite this article. Glacial lakes are increasing in number and extent under a warming climate. Despite demand for lake monitoring and understanding outburst mechanisms, studies of large outburst events are sparse. Here we report an outburst of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia. During the event in April"“July 2020, the lake level dropped by 18.3"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰m and the area decreased by 14.5"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰km2. The total water discharge was 3.7"‰Â±"‰0.2"‰km3, which is one of the largest glacial lake outbursts ever reported in satellite era. Satellite data indicated the collapse of a bump near the lake outlet triggered the event, by initiating erosion of the bank and bed of the outlet stream. Satellite gravimetry captured a signal of the event, although the magnitude of the corresponding mass change was inconsistent with the drained water mass. Our study demonstrated the potential for observing lake outburst using satellite imagery, altimetry, photogrammetry, and gravimetry.
Nature.com
Quality and timeliness of emergency obstetric care and its association with maternal outcome in Keren Hospital, Eritrea
Despite the critical role quality comprehensive emergency obstetric care (CEmOC) plays in ensuring safe motherhood, only a few studies have attempted to measure the impact of substandard and delayed care on maternal outcome thus far. This study evaluates the association between various process and timeliness indicators of CEmOC and adverse maternal outcome in Keren Hospital. This study compared women with potentially life-threatening condition (PLTC) and women with severe maternal outcome (SMO) with respect to various process and timeliness indicators. Logistic regression analysis was employed to assess the association of timeliness and process indicators with SMO using SPSS version-22 computer software. In this study, we included 491 cases of PLTC and 210 cases of SMO (171 maternal near misses and 39 maternal deaths). The following process indicators showed significant association with SMO: failure to give uterotonics for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage, failure to administer prophylactic antibiotics, and delayed laporatomy for uterine rupture. Moreover, delays in referral, triaging, seeing an obstetrician, and receiving definitive treatement were strongly associated with SMO. The following causes of delay were also found to be independently associated with SMO: erroneous diagnosis, inappropriate management, multiple referrals between health facilities, unavailability of a senior obstetrician, and poor communication during referral. Among the miscellaneous factors, nighttime admission and referral during the rainy season showed significant association with SMO. Findings of this study indicate that huge gap exists in providing quality and timely care in Keren Hospital. In general, most incidents of substandard and delayed care were due to poor referral system, insufficiency of medical staff, inadequacy of drugs and equipment, and unavailability of standard management protocol. Improving the referral system, upgrading the technical skills of health professionals, making sure life-saving drugs and equipment are available all the time, and posting standard treatment and management protocols in the maternity and emergency rooms will play a vital role in reducing the occurrence of SMO in Keren Hospital.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Cooperation of Striatin 3 and MAP4K4 promotes growth and tissue invasion
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03708-y, published online 08 August 2022. The original version of theÂ Supplementary information associated with this Article was missing Supplementary tablesÂ 1"“4 and the original immunoblot images. This information has now been added to theÂ Supplementary information file and corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
A dominant role for serotonin in the formation of human social hierarchies
Social hierarchy is an organizing principle of social life: when resources are limited, living in large social groups inevitably invites competition. To reduce competition's costs, dominance hierarchies emerge, where individuals of lower ranks submit to individuals of higher ranks to avoid injury, be it physical, financial, or social. Navigating these dominance hierarchies is key to successful social interaction.
Nature.com
Tropical volcanoes synchronize eastern Canada with Northern Hemisphere millennial temperature variability
Although global and Northern Hemisphere temperature reconstructions are coherent with climate model simulations over the last millennium, reconstructed temperatures tend to diverge from simulations at smaller spatial scales. Yet, it remains unclear to what extent these regional peculiarities reflect region-specific internal climate variability or inadequate proxy coverage and quality. Here, we present a high-quality, millennial-long summer temperature reconstruction for northeastern North America, based on maximum latewood density, the most temperature-sensitive tree-ring proxy. Our reconstruction shows that a large majority (31 out of 44) of the coldest extremes can be attributed to explosive volcanic eruptions, with more persistent cooling following large tropical than extratropical events. These forced climate variations synchronize regional summer temperatures with hemispheric reconstructions and simulations at the multidecadal time scale. Our study highlights that tropical volcanism is the major driver of multidecadal temperature variations across spatial scales.
Comments / 0